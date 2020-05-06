  1. home
  2. Articles

Garbage Sorting is Now Mandatory in Beijing

By Bridget O'Donnell, May 6, 2020

0 0

It’s official: trash sorting is now mandatory in Beijing.

The citywide household garbage sorting system, first proposed late last year, officially went into effect on May 1, 2020. Beijing becomes the latest city to enforce a waste classification system, following similar moves in ShanghaiShenzhen and 16 other cities around the country. 

READ MORE: A Guide to Garbage Disposal and Recycling in China

Under the new rules, waste will now be designated into four categories: recyclable waste, hazardous waste, household food waste (otherwise known as ‘wet trash’) and residual waste. 

Waste bins in communities around the capital will be color coordinated to help residents sort their trash properly, with the four colors corresponding to each category: blue (recyclable), gray (residual), green (food waste) and red (hazardous). 

Those worried about sorting wet from dry waste will be relieved to know that illustrated posters will be situated above the bins to help familiarize Beijingers with the categories. Along with deploying community volunteers across the city, authorities will also provide 113,000 sorting bins and stations to assist in the coming months.

Failure to sort trash properly could result in fines for individuals of up to RMB200. Enterprises face punishments between RMB1,000 and RMB50,000, according to China Daily. Citywide inspections will be taking place through the end of July to ensure people follow the rules.

READ MORE: Generation Gap – On Trash Sorting Regulations

The new regulations are aimed at protecting the environment. Discarding rubbish into categorized bins can reduce the amount of untreatable waste. According to the latest statistics, Beijing’s 21 million residents produced an average of 27,700 tonnes of trash per day in 2019. 

Trash sorting campaigns in other Chinese cities have yielded mixed – though promisingresults. No doubt China’s recent push to phase out single-use plastics by 2025 will make trash sorting rules easier to follow.

Can’t tell your recyclable waste from your residual waste? Check out this helpful game for a refresher.

READ MORE: Test Your Garbage Sorting Skills with This Fun Game

[Cover image via Unsplash]

garbage sorting trash Environment Food Waste

more news

3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

Follow these zero-waste tips to prevent the spread of germs and divert single-use items from ending up in landfills.

WIN! Galician Octopus Set from The Good Food People

WIN! Galician Octopus Set from The Good Food People

Good time with The Good Food People.

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

We give you a quick guide to one of China’s ‘Big Two’ in the food delivery world.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

If you’ve ever walked past a Real Kung Fu fast food joint and thought, ‘Geez, Louise, that logo sure looks a lot like Bruce Lee,’ then you aren’t alone.

Beijing to Start Stricter Garbage Sorting Rules Next Year

Based on the domestic waste management regulation, which took effect in 2012, the new amendments see more emphasis on individual responsibilities.

99 Kids Hospitalized after Food Poisoning at Chinese Kindergarten

Salmonella is more common than you think.

Meituan Launches Voice App Feature to Help the Blind Order Food

Blind and visually impaired customers can now ‘speak’ to the app to complete their food delivery order.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Horoscopes: May 2020

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: South China Bridge Still Closed After 'Bad' Vibrations

WATCH: South China Bridge Still Closed After 'Bad' Vibrations

This History of the Daiquiri: War, White Rum and a Ship's Doctor

This History of the Daiquiri: War, White Rum and a Ship's Doctor

Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

Shanghai Disneyland Theme Park to Reopen Next Week

DiDi's Big Data Shows How People Traveled Over Labor Day Break

DiDi's Big Data Shows How People Traveled Over Labor Day Break

Guangzhou's Chimelong Safari Park Reopens

Guangzhou's Chimelong Safari Park Reopens

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.