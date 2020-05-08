  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Museums & Parks Finally Reopen, But There’s a Catch

By Bridget O'Donnell, May 8, 2020

0 0

As COVID-19 lockdown measures are eased across China, culture vultures in Beijing can finally look forward to visiting the city’s major attractions.

READ MORE: Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Parks and musuems in the capital began reopening on May 1, just in time for the five-day May Day holiday. The Palace Museum and the National Museum of China were among the venues permitted to reopen, after having been temporarily shut for nearly three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But there’s a catch: visitors will have to register online ahead of time and capacity for both venues will be drastically reduced for the time being. 

The Palace Museum at the Forbidden City will impose a daily cap of 5,000 visitors – 3,000 in the morning and 2,000 in the afternoon. Prior to the pandemic, the museum allowed up to 80,000 visitors per day.

Visitors to the Palace Musuem will be required to provide an ID card number when registering online, which can be done up to 10 days in advance. Admission can be booked through their official website (en.dpm.org.cn).

Forbidden City
The Forbidden City in busier days. Image via Pexels

The National Museum of China will likewise be limited to 3,000 visitors per day, with online registration available up to seven days in advance. Bookings can be made on the official musuem website (en.chnmuseum.cn).

Both museums will also require visitors to undergo a temperature check and provide a green health QR code upon entry. Large-scale group activities also remain on hold, according to the Associated Press.

Similarly, the city’s parks will operate at 30% normal visitor capacity. Real-name ticket booking has already been enforced at multiple parks – including Jingshan Park, Yuyuantan Park and Taoranting Park – for several weeks.

READ MORE: China’s Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

Despite the restrictions, Beijing officials have recently taken special measures to boost spending in the cultural sector. State-run news agency Xinhua reports that over the May 1 holiday, the cultural assets administration center began issuing RMB50 million worth of e-vouchers to promote the consumption of books, art performances, entertainment and tourism-related purchases. 

Meanwhile, enterainment spots like cinemas, theaters, arcades, internet cafes, KTV bars and sports facilities in the city remain closed for epidemic prevention purposes, according to Xinhua

Though it’s unclear when these venues will reopen, some industry experts predict things will start picking up again next month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, movie theaters in China will likely get the green light to reopen in early June, following the conclusion of the annual Two Sessions.

READ MORE: China’s Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

[Cover image via Pexels]

Museum Imperial Palace Forbidden City Arts Arts & Entertainment News Culture History Tourism City Attractions entertainment films Cinema covid-19 Coronavirus

more news

Here's What You Need to Know About ISA Science City in Guangzhou

Here's What You Need to Know About ISA Science City in Guangzhou

We spoke to Head of School David Edwards to learn more about what parents and students can expect from ISA Science City when it opens in September 2020.

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

The new regulation will go into effect on May 1.

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.

WATCH: Xiamen Disinfects Entire City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Xiamen has undergone an operation to disinfect the city.

Apology Issued Over Car Incident at Forbidden City Grounds

Netizens have expressed concerns over the conditions of the 600-year-old protected site.

New Picasso & Giacometti Museum to Open in Beijing in 2020

Developers of 798 Art Zone in Beijing, SevenStar, and France’s National Picasso Museum and Giacometti Foundation are teaming up to bring a new museum to the Chinese capital.

French President Macron Attends Opening of West Bund Art Museum

West Bund Art Museum held its opening ceremony on November 5, with French president Emmanuel Macron among the attendees.

The Ultimate Guide to Your City's Pro Chinese Basketball Squad

Hop on the bandwagon for your local basketball team with this guide to some of the league's best and closest franchises.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

From Sightings to Alien Sex: A Brief History of UFOs in China

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Museums & Parks Finally Reopen, But There’s a Catch

Beijing Museums & Parks Finally Reopen, But There’s a Catch

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

Student Deaths Lead Chinese Schools to Change Mask Rules

WATCH: 2-Meter Snakes Caught by Bare-Handed Guard in Shenzhen

WATCH: 2-Meter Snakes Caught by Bare-Handed Guard in Shenzhen

Dabble in Second-Hand Trading with This 'Recommerce' App

Dabble in Second-Hand Trading with This 'Recommerce' App

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.