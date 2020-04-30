  1. home
  2. Articles

Just a Reminder, It's International Don't Hit Your Kids Day

By Rakini Bergundy, April 30, 2020

0 0

In addition to being World Jianbing Day today, it is also International Don’t Hit Your Kids Day! Jinri Toutiao, China’s leading news aggregator, is reminding folks to not spank their kids – and calling out these ‘spanking tools’: slippers, feather dusters, hangers, back scratchers, brooms, rulers, belts and of course hands. 

Screen-Shot-2020-04-30-at-4.39.07-PM.jpg
Screengrab via Weibo

On Weibo, the holiday’s hashtag #国际不打小孩日# is also accompanied by #不要再打孩子了# which roughly translates to ‘Don’t hit your child anymore.’ It is currently a top trending topic on Weibo, and has been viewed over 460 million times, as of press time. The aim is to promote positive disciplinary methods and children’s basic rights. However, some parents expressed that their children are very naughty and “a slap a day keeps the peace at home.” 

This holiday is an important reminder in a time where horrific reports have surfaced of 4-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after enduring horrific abuse at the hands of her father and his girlfriend in Heilongjiang. 

Many people have wondered why the holiday hasn’t been advocated for earlier, as there have been many reports of child abuse, especially in childcare settings over the past couple of years.  

The reactions on Weibo seemed to be a mixed bag, with one user commenting, “I have to say that children who are beaten by their parents (referring to the kind of petty fight, not the abusive kind) are really mentally healthier. Nowadays, many children don’t say anything at all and end up taking their own lives...” The top comment again affirmed that this was the first time that people have heard of this holiday with over 9,000 likes and of course, many supported the movement adding, “Refuse domestic violence towards children!!!”

What are your thoughts? 

[Cover image via @CCTV News/Weibo]

Children's Day child abuse Holidays human rights

more news

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

China, Here Are Your 2020 Public Holidays

It's time to start planning your next adventure, because the General Office of the State Council has just released the 2020 public holiday schedule.

26 Lies Told to Chinese Children to Make Them Behave

26 Lies Told to Chinese Children to Make Them Behave

If you thought Father Christmas was far-fetched…

Child Accidentally Locks Himself in Locker in East China

Child Accidentally Locks Himself in Locker in East China

A child in Jiangsu managed to trap himself in the same space where Taobao orders end up.

China to Develop National Child Sex Offender Database

Since 2018, more than 3,600 perpetrators have been convicted of crimes committed against left-behind youth in rural areas.

Foreign Teacher Arrested for Molesting Child in China

The incident happened back in January, though reports just recently surfaced.

WATCH: Netizens Outraged at Apparent Dog Abuse at Chinese Film Studio

A film studio in China is at the center of a storm of controversy after footage of apparent dog abuse was leaked onto Chinese social media.

Mother Finds Feathers on Child’s Chicken Wing in Beijing McDonald’s

We're not lovin' it.

2 Children Killed, 2 Injured in Knife Attack in Hunan Province

The attack took place early in the morning, at 7.16am on Wednesday, April 3.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

WATCH: Celebrating China's Iconic Eggy Breakfast Pancake

WATCH: Celebrating China's Iconic Eggy Breakfast Pancake

Just a Reminder, It's International Don't Hit Your Kids Day

Just a Reminder, It's International Don't Hit Your Kids Day

Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

That's Magazines - May 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - May 2020 Issues Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.