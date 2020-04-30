  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Magazines - May 2020 Issues Out Now!

By Matthew Bossons, April 30, 2020

0 0

The May issues of Thats Beijing, Thats GBA and Thats Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website. Here, Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bossons introduces the magazines:

The animal agriculture industry has been rightly panned for its role in environmental degradation, coral reef degeneration, biodiversity loss and, of course, climate change. If the whole world were to turn vegetarian or vegan tomorrow, I can promise you the positive impact on our planet’s health would be massive (consider it…).

As a nation that consumes close to 50% of the world’s pork products annually, China plays an outsized role in efforts to downsize our addiction to animal proteins. In this month’s cover story, we explore how plant-based meats could help Chinese people scale back their meat intake and how such a change could help China reduce its carbon footprint and ensure its food security (page 40).

Elsewhere in the magazine, Nick Bonner, founder of Koryo Tours, shares his insights on North Korean artwork (page 12). Additionally, the travel company’s general manager, Simon Cockerell, introduces us to some rad destinations in Central Asia in our Travel section (page 25).

There’s also an interview with a Shenzhen-based filmmaker in our Arts & Life section (page 22), an informative investment guide in Business & Tech (page 36) and, as always, our monthly horoscopes in the back of the mag.

I’ll leave everyone with a friendly reminder to wash your hands and wear a mask in confined social spaces.

Until next month,

signature.png

Matthew Bossons
Editor-in-Chief 

> Beijing: Download the May issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.   

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the May issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.   

> Shanghai: Download the May issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

That's Beijing That's GBA That's Shanghai magazine new issue

more news

Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Here's what easing up COVID-19 emergency measures means for you.

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

The iconic ‘Beijing Bikini’ may soon be a thing of the past, according to new city regulations cracking down on ‘uncivilized behavior.’

Beijing Refutes Claims Kim Jong Un's Life is in 'Grave Danger'

Beijing Refutes Claims Kim Jong Un's Life is in 'Grave Danger'

Beijing and Seoul are refuting claims that Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un of North Korea is dealing with a health crisis.

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

Back to the home workout plan.

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

And the cat(kins) came back.

Here’s When Some Beijing Schools Are Set to Reopen

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission finally announced when certain schools in the capital will be reopening.

Beijing Metro Cameras Can Now Detect Non-Mask Wearing Passengers

Masks on, people!

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

WATCH: Celebrating China's Iconic Eggy Breakfast Pancake

WATCH: Celebrating China's Iconic Eggy Breakfast Pancake

Just a Reminder, It's International Don't Hit Your Kids Day

Just a Reminder, It's International Don't Hit Your Kids Day

Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Hooray! Beijing Finally Downgrades COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

That's Magazines - May 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - May 2020 Issues Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.