  1. home
  2. Articles

Here's Where People Are Spending the Most in China

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 28, 2020

0 0

In the first quarter of 2020, national residents’ per capita consumption expenditure was RMB5,082, with food, tobacco and alcohol accounting for 33.6% of consumer spending. 

The data, noted in a China Daily report that cites figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), shows housing and transportation and communications came in a distant second and third in terms of spending, accounting for 24.4% and 11.9%, respectively.

Comparing the quarterly data to per capita consumption expenditure in 2019, food, tobacco and alcohol spending went up 5% last quarter, as families across China underwent extended periods of mandatory or self quarantine due to the public health crisis.

While national per capita consumption narrowly surpassed the RMB5,000 mark, folks in Shanghai were the biggest spenders in the first quarter, more than doubling the national level with RMB10,410 per capita. 

Beijing and Zhejiang province followed suit, with RMB10,003 and RMB7,891 in spending per capita, respectively.

Among the PRC’s municipalities, provinces and regions, nine surpassed the national level of consumption expenditure per capita in the first quarter.

Check out the list below to see where people spend the most:

1. Shanghai
2. Beijing
3. Zhejiang
4. Tianjin
5. Guangdong
6. Jiangsu
7. Fujian
8. Chongqing
9. Hunan
10. Liaoning

READ MORE: China's GDP Contracts for First Time Since 1992

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Economy China Consumption Spending

more news

Over 80 Million Tourists Expected for China's Labor Day Holiday

Over 80 Million Tourists Expected for China's Labor Day Holiday

To spur domestic travel, more than 20 city governments have issued 'tourism spending vouchers.'

China Tells ByteDance to Take Down Feishu Workplace App

China Tells ByteDance to Take Down Feishu Workplace App

The international version of the app, called Lark, is still in operation in places like Japan and Singapore.

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

Ziroom will also assist with packing up your belongings and delivery it to your trusted contact in China.

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Greg Turner shares his insight on the state of China’s entertainment sector and the live event experience post COVID-19.

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

The US Embassy said that diplomatic posts are following reported incidents and sharing the information with authorities.

Name of China’s First Mars Mission Is an Ode to This Famous Poet

China National Space Administration announced the name of their first Mars exploration mission on Friday.

Zero COVID-19 Deaths Reported in China Over Past Week

China currently accounts for 0.06% of global active cases.

KFC Launches Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets in China

Yes, you’ll have to preorder them online to try at select stores!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Here's Where People Are Spending the Most in China

Here's Where People Are Spending the Most in China

Animals Crossing Safely in Shenzhen’s New Ecological Corridor

Animals Crossing Safely in Shenzhen’s New Ecological Corridor

Luckin Coffee Headquarters Raided by Chinese Market Regulators

Luckin Coffee Headquarters Raided by Chinese Market Regulators

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.