Animals Crossing Safely in Shenzhen’s New Ecological Corridor

With the passing of the ‘Wild Ban Order’ just last month, Shenzhen recently revealed another milestone in its ecological conservation efforts. The Dapeng New Area Urban Administration Bureau announced on April 21 that Shenzhen’s first ‘ecological corridor’ for wildlife protection was recently completed. Dapeng, home to one of Shenzhen’s historical treasures, Dapeng Fortress, is also an area known for its lush forests and greenery. Almost 80% of the Dapeng Peninsula is covered by forests, accounting for 70% of wild plant species in Shenzhen and 26% of the province, according to local government.

Engineers have built a concrete structure, camouflaged with greenery over Pingxi Expressway, “which is located between Qiniang Mountain, Shenzhen’s second-highest peak, and Paiya Mountain, the city’s fifth-highest peak” as reported by Shenzhen Daily. This crossing is designed to provide a seminatural corridor to allow animals to safely cross without endangering themselves or motorists and is said to be one of 20 key ecological sites in the city.

Lin Yonghua, the director of the bureau’s project department explained that this particular location was chosen as it was the shortest distance between the two mountains and the geology was favorable for construction.

Engineers researched the area in order to recreate the best environment for the animals. To create a more natural environment for the crossing, sound insulation, shading and shock absorption technology were included in the project. Additionally, walls were built to guide animals to use the corridor, while culverts made for reptiles to cross the road.

In a study conducted last year, five roads on the Peninsula that were surveyed revealed a total of 383 road wildlife fatalities, involving more than 40 species of wild animals. As seen below, amphibians had the highest tally in the study.

Watch footage of the newly constructed corridor below (VPN off):

[Cover image via Dapeng New Area Urban Administration Bureau]

