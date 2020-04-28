  1. home
  2. Articles

Animals Crossing Safely in Shenzhen’s New Ecological Corridor

By Rakini Bergundy, April 28, 2020

0 0

With the passing of the ‘Wild Ban Order’ just last month, Shenzhen recently revealed another milestone in its ecological conservation efforts. The Dapeng New Area Urban Administration Bureau announced on April 21 that Shenzhen’s first ‘ecological corridor’ for wildlife protection was recently completed. Dapeng, home to one of Shenzhen’s historical treasures, Dapeng Fortress, is also an area known for its lush forests and greenery. Almost 80% of the Dapeng Peninsula is covered by forests, accounting for 70% of wild plant species in Shenzhen and 26% of the province, according to local government.

Engineers have built a concrete structure, camouflaged with greenery over Pingxi Expressway, “which is located between Qiniang Mountain, Shenzhen’s second-highest peak, and Paiya Mountain, the city’s fifth-highest peak” as reported by Shenzhen Daily. This crossing is designed to provide a seminatural corridor to allow animals to safely cross without endangering themselves or motorists and is said to be one of 20 key ecological sites in the city.

Lin Yonghua, the director of the bureau’s project department explained that this particular location was chosen as it was the shortest distance between the two mountains and the geology was favorable for construction.

Engineers researched the area in order to recreate the best environment for the animals. To create a more natural environment for the crossing, sound insulation, shading and shock absorption technology were included in the project. Additionally, walls were built to guide animals to use the corridor, while culverts made for reptiles to cross the road. 

In a study conducted last year, five roads on the Peninsula that were surveyed revealed a total of 383 road wildlife fatalities, involving more than 40 species of wild animals. As seen below, amphibians had the highest tally in the study. 

wildlifedeaths.png

Watch footage of the newly constructed corridor below (VPN off):

[Cover image via Dapeng New Area Urban Administration Bureau]

READ MORE: Daytripper: Dapeng Fortress

Shenzhen Dapeng New District Animal Welfare Conservation

more news

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

The new regulation will go into effect on May 1.

Shenzhen-Themed Board Game Raises Money to Fight COVID-19

Shenzhen-Themed Board Game Raises Money to Fight COVID-19

A group of Italian architects in Shenzhen have designed a Monopoly-inspired board game to help raise money for charity.

How to Cross Between Shenzhen and Hong Kong Amid Border Closures

How to Cross Between Shenzhen and Hong Kong Amid Border Closures

With most borders closed between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, here's how to cross.

China Bans All Wild Animal Consumption

On February 24, China banned the trade and consumption of wild animals, according to state media.

Coronavirus Cases Spread to Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen

Two cases have been reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, and one in Shanghai.

'Great Businesses Will Shutter' Due to Coronavirus: Shenzhen's Cadence Gao

Nearly all of Gao’s F&B establishments are temporarily closed due to the novel coronavirus, with the notable exception of Chickadee, a bakery.

Wuhan Kids' Book Pulled Over Passage on Wild Animal Consumption

Wuhan University Press has drawn flak online for publishing a children’s book that states masked civet meat is edible.

Mother Sells Breast Milk on Shenzhen Street to Save Daughter

"I gave birth to twin daughters, one of whom has a serious illness, and I need money urgently. I will provide breast milk on the spot regardless of the gender of the infants or quantity."

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Here's Where People Are Spending the Most in China

Here's Where People Are Spending the Most in China

Animals Crossing Safely in Shenzhen’s New Ecological Corridor

Animals Crossing Safely in Shenzhen’s New Ecological Corridor

Luckin Coffee Headquarters Raided by Chinese Market Regulators

Luckin Coffee Headquarters Raided by Chinese Market Regulators

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.