  1. home
  2. Articles

Meizu Has an Electric Toothbrush and It's Surprisingly Good

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 29, 2020

0 0

Inspect-a-Gadget is a monthly segment where we feature a tech toy our editors have been playing with.

If you’re anything like us, brushing your teeth is a bona fide chore. But certainly a routine that can’t be ignored – unless you think healthy and pearly white teeth are overrated. We certainly don’t, which is why we’ve taken a liking to Meizu’s anti-splash sonic electric toothbrush.

Despite electric toothbrushes having long been in production around the world, there are a couple features with Meizu’s electric toothbrush that have us smiling. For starters, the oral accessory comes with patented anti-splash technology making for a cleaner and more comfortable experience than other electric brushes. Another big plus is the battery life, which is up to 30 days, according to Meizu – beating out electric toothbrush competitors by at least a week.

The brush also features four different speeds – bright white mode, polishing mode, massage mode and sensitive mode, although we’re skeptical as to how different each mode really is. Nevertheless, if you’re looking to up your toothbrush game, moving from a manual brush to one with 32,000 ultra-high frequency vibrations per minute, Meizu is a viable option.

tooth-brush-desk.jpg
Image via That’s

Originally focused on manufacturing MP3 and MP4 players in the early 2000s, Zhuhai-based Meizu pivoted to smartphones in 2006 and more recently began adding consumer products like backpacks and toothbrushes to its line of accessories. In 2015, Alibaba bet big on Meizu – investing USD590 million into the growing smartphone maker. Unfortunately, Meizu has seen better days, with the city of Zhuhai injecting more than RMB100 million of capital into the ailing company in early 2019 and a sizeable staff layoff last summer.

After its launch in fall 2019, Meizu’s electric toothbrush has also dropped in price from RMB299 to RMB239, making it a good value buy given its strong performance.

Meizu anti-splash sonic electric toothbrush is available on tmall.com for as low as RMB239.

For more Inspect-a-Gadget, click here.

[Cover image via Tmall]

Meizu Toothbrush Dental Health

more news

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to 'Politicize' Pandemic

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to 'Politicize' Pandemic

Dr. Tedros’ comments came one day after US President Donald Trump aired his grievances about the multilateral organization.

World Health Organization Bans April Fools Amid COVID-19 Crisis

World Health Organization Bans April Fools Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Scientists have also advised against all but the most necessary fake news stories.

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Excellent news for folks who are tired of wearing masks.

Wuhan Residents Advised Not to Leave City as Coronavirus Claims 4th Victim

The team noted that the outbreak is in its early stages.

WHO Declares China Coronavirus is a Global Health Emergency

The announcement acknowledges that the spread of the disease represents a risk outside of China.

INFOGRAPHIC: How Effective Are Face Masks Against Coronavirus?

We speak with a Guangzhou-based doctor and breakdown different types of face masks.

China Hotlines to Call During Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are the hotlines for every Chinese province and autonomous region to call during this health epidemic.

Mother Sells Breast Milk on Shenzhen Street to Save Daughter

"I gave birth to twin daughters, one of whom has a serious illness, and I need money urgently. I will provide breast milk on the spot regardless of the gender of the infants or quantity."

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

No More Beijing Bikini? ‘Uncivilized’ Behavior Ban Starts June 1

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

Shanghai Bars Raided as China's Illegal Drug Crackdown Continues

Meizu Has an Electric Toothbrush and It's Surprisingly Good

Meizu Has an Electric Toothbrush and It's Surprisingly Good

Chinese Kids Wear ‘One-Meter Hats’ to Practice Social Distancing

Chinese Kids Wear ‘One-Meter Hats’ to Practice Social Distancing

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

Hong Kong Extends Quarantine for Arrivals Into June

Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

Visiting Shanghai Sites Over May Holiday Sounds Like a Nightmare

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.