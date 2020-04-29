Meizu Has an Electric Toothbrush and It's Surprisingly Good

Inspect-a-Gadget is a monthly segment where we feature a tech toy our editors have been playing with.

If you’re anything like us, brushing your teeth is a bona fide chore. But certainly a routine that can’t be ignored – unless you think healthy and pearly white teeth are overrated. We certainly don’t, which is why we’ve taken a liking to Meizu’s anti-splash sonic electric toothbrush.



Despite electric toothbrushes having long been in production around the world, there are a couple features with Meizu’s electric toothbrush that have us smiling. For starters, the oral accessory comes with patented anti-splash technology making for a cleaner and more comfortable experience than other electric brushes. Another big plus is the battery life, which is up to 30 days, according to Meizu – beating out electric toothbrush competitors by at least a week.

The brush also features four different speeds – bright white mode, polishing mode, massage mode and sensitive mode, although we’re skeptical as to how different each mode really is. Nevertheless, if you’re looking to up your toothbrush game, moving from a manual brush to one with 32,000 ultra-high frequency vibrations per minute, Meizu is a viable option.



Image via That’s

Originally focused on manufacturing MP3 and MP4 players in the early 2000s, Zhuhai-based Meizu pivoted to smartphones in 2006 and more recently began adding consumer products like backpacks and toothbrushes to its line of accessories. In 2015, Alibaba bet big on Meizu – investing USD590 million into the growing smartphone maker. Unfortunately, Meizu has seen better days, with the city of Zhuhai injecting more than RMB100 million of capital into the ailing company in early 2019 and a sizeable staff layoff last summer.

After its launch in fall 2019, Meizu’s electric toothbrush has also dropped in price from RMB299 to RMB239, making it a good value buy given its strong performance.

Meizu anti-splash sonic electric toothbrush is available on tmall.com for as low as RMB239.

For more Inspect-a-Gadget, click here.

[Cover image via Tmall]