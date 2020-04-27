  1. home
Shred the Slopes with This Open-World Winter Sports App

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 27, 2020

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

While ski season generally comes to a close in April, there’s a great app that will keep winter sport enthusiasts entertained till next winter.

Grand Mountain Adventure, developed by Swedish game studio Toppluva, is a pure winner in our books. The app is a stunning open-world skiing and snowboarding experience, spanning eight ski resorts with vibrant, visual aesthetics and various challenges on each mountain. Grand Mountain Adventure co-creator Sebastian Sehr told That’s that the app was recently made available in China and includes a Chinese language setting.

The gameplay is incredibly smooth, relying on your two thumbs to slice up the slopes and catch big air. You’ll also encounter avalanches and shred past bears and deer all while skiing around snow-covered vegetation.

Skii-forest.jpg

yard-sale.jpg

mountain.jpg
Images via Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere

Rightfully deserved, the game has won a heap of praise, with our favorite being its selection in ‘The 20 best mobile games you probably never heard of’ by Kotaku and Gizmodo in January, according to Toppluva’s official website. It’s a freemium app, meaning users have access to the first mountain but will need to purchase it (USD5) to unlock the rest of the mountains and other cool features.

Sehr said the team will also release the game on Nintendo Switch and Steam in the near future. So, get ready to shred the gnar well after the snow begins to melt.

Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere is available on iOS and Android devices.

For more Tap that App, click here.

[Cover image via Grand Mountain Adventure]

Tap that app Snowboard skiing winter

