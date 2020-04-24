Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

Many expats right now probably face the same predicament – stuck outside China as borders are temporarily closed to all except for Chinese nationals and select visa holders.

Ziroom, a long-term rental service company based in Beijing, has just rolled out a new ‘Smart Policy’ for its tenants, which will allow renters to terminate an ongoing contract remotely, prior to its termination date, free of charge. In addition, tenants can be refunded their full deposit, the remaining part of the service fee and they will even help renters pack up their belongings in boxes and hand over to a contact person that the renter can choose.



Image courtesy of Ziroom

In March, the company’s management voluntarily cut 20% to 50% of their first quarter salaries to waive a portion of rent for more than 44,000 customers who weren’t able to access their homes, according to a company post on March 8.

[Cover image via Unsplash]