  1. home
  2. Articles

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

By That's, April 24, 2020

1 0

On Friday, a security alert was posted on the US Embassy and Consulates in China’s official website providing helpful information on how to report discrimination against foreign nationals in the PRC. The US Embassy said that diplomatic posts are following reported incidents and sharing the information with authorities.

Below is the official statement published by the US Embassy Beijing:

In response to reports of discrimination against foreign citizens the Chinese government has reiterated that all public health measures, including mandatory testing and quarantine policies, apply equally to both Chinese citizens and foreigners. Government officials have also stated that they are committed to preventing or resolving instances of discrimination against foreign citizens present in China. If you believe that you are experiencing discrimination by private or public institutions based on your nationality, ethnicity, or skin color, you may report it by calling the police by dialing 110.

If you chose to report, identify yourself as an American citizen and ask for an English-speaking officer, if needed, then report the discrimination you are experiencing and ask them to respond.  Do not leave the scene unless you feel your life is in danger, because police might not respond if the aggrieved person departs.  After reporting the incident, please contact the nearest American Citizens Services Unit, using the contact information below, to inform us of the circumstances and resolution.  U.S. diplomatic posts in the People’s Republic of China are tracking these incidents and bringing them to the attention of the authorities as citizens request and circumstances warrant.

 READ MORE: Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Discrimination China US Embassy Disease Control and Prevention

more news

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

Ziroom will also assist with packing up your belongings and delivery it to your trusted contact in China.

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Greg Turner shares his insight on the state of China’s entertainment sector and the live event experience post COVID-19.

Name of China’s First Mars Mission Is an Ode to This Famous Poet

Name of China’s First Mars Mission Is an Ode to This Famous Poet

China National Space Administration announced the name of their first Mars exploration mission on Friday.

Zero COVID-19 Deaths Reported in China Over Past Week

China currently accounts for 0.06% of global active cases.

KFC Launches Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets in China

Yes, you’ll have to preorder them online to try at select stores!

China's GDP Contracts for First Time Since 1992

The drop in economic growth was greater than expected, with analysts forecasting a 6.5% decline.

Shoppers Dropped ¥19 Million at Hermès Reopening in China

Is this a positive sign for luxury retailers, post-pandemic?

Apple iPhone Sales Up 400% in China Last Month

As China’s economy started to open up in March, Apple’s mobile sales also experienced an uptick.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

KFC Launches Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets in China

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

WIN! Passes for Bespoke's New Online China Speaker Series

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

Ziroom Offering Free Termination for Tenants Stuck Outside China

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

US Embassy Tips for Dealing with Discrimination in China

Name of China’s First Mars Mission Is an Ode to This Famous Poet

Name of China’s First Mars Mission Is an Ode to This Famous Poet

These Intl. Tests are Canceled for the 4th Consecutive Month

These Intl. Tests are Canceled for the 4th Consecutive Month

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.