These Intl. Tests are Canceled for the 4th Consecutive Month

Unfortunately a large number of English proficiency tests have been canceled for the month of May, according to the National Education Examination Authority. Most of these exams have been canceled since February across China due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

These examinations include the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), Cambridge Business English Certificate (Primary, Advanced and Intermediate) exams and Cambridge English (KET and PET) exams. The tests are commonly taken by Chinese students as a requirement to attend universities abroad and must be physically taken at a standardized testing center. Those who registered for an exam in May will be refunded the exam fee through their registration account.

Luckily, many universities abroad are now accepting Duolingo test scores in lieu of the aforementioned English proficiency exams. Forbes reported that Duolingo’s new users from China have more than doubled since the pandemic started, and sign ups for their Duolingo English Test (DET) have tripled. The DET costs USD49 and takes around 45 minutes while the more formal TOEFL exam costs USD215 and lasts three hours.

Sample screen of Duolingo English Test. Screengrab via Duolingo

If you’re looking to stay sharp before a testing date is available, there are many free prep resources to keep you on your toes for the TOEFL and GRE. Good luck and happy studying!

