  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

By Bridget O'Donnell, April 23, 2020

0 0

Tough luck, Beijing fitness fans. You may have to find alternate ways to get back in shape this spring, as city authorities have forced gyms across the city to shut down again amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

CNBC reports that Beijing gyms this week have been told to temporarily suspend operations, just weeks after being given the green light to reopen.

READ MORE: China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

It’s no doubt a hard pill for fitness center owners to swallow, as a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus starting in January has already devastated local businesses across various sectors. In the capital alone, 200 fitness companies ceased operations in the first quarter of 2020, according to data from Qichacha, a business information database.

But fears of a coronavirus resurgence have abounded following sporadic cases in the ’Jing throughout the month of April, prompting one health risk app to label Chaoyang district as ‘high risk’ earlier this week. So far, it’s the only region in the country to earn such a rating. 

Meanwhile, Beijing authorities have announced plans to reopen outdoor and indoor sports and fitness facilities. According to state-run newspaper Global Times, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports will gradually be allowing sports facilities to resume operations in four phases. 

As GT reports:

“In the first stage, some outdoor facilities were partially allowed to reopen by reservation, including athletics, table tennis, badminton, tennis and so on from April 3 to 21. 

“If no coronavirus-relevant cases occur in the first stage, other sports activities would be pushed forward from April 22 to 28, using the guideline of making an appointment, strict implementation of personal information inspection, registration, temperature checks, wearing masks and controlling the number of people, the announcement said.

“From April 29 to May 6, some indoor facilities would reopen, including athletics, table tennis, badminton and tennis. While starting from May 7, more indoor facilities would reopen offering sports activities except judo, taekwondo, wrestling and Chinese boxing.”

It remains to be seen how recent confirmed cases will impact the reopening schedule. In the meantime, looks like it’s back to the home workout plan for Beijing residents. Here’s a simple routine to get you started.

READ MORE: Try This Simple 9-Step Workout in the Comfort of Your Home

[Cover image via Pexels]

Gym fitness news covid-19 Coronavirus

more news

How Long Will It Take China's Cruise Industry to Recover from COVID-19?

How Long Will It Take China's Cruise Industry to Recover from COVID-19?

We spoke to Liu Zinan, chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Asia, to learn more about how the cruise industry is handling the ongoing pandemic.

Lululemon Apologizes After ‘Bat-Fried Rice’ T-Shirt Backlash

Lululemon Apologizes After ‘Bat-Fried Rice’ T-Shirt Backlash

A former Lululemon art director promoted the offensive T-shirt on his Instagram, which instantly sparked outrage online.

12 Ethical and Eco-Friendly Items in Honor of Earth Day

12 Ethical and Eco-Friendly Items in Honor of Earth Day

Vote with your dollar and go green.

Shoppers Dropped ¥19 Million at Hermès Reopening in China

Is this a positive sign for luxury retailers, post-pandemic?

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

Bend it like Bowden!

How Long Will It Take China's Cruise Industry to Recover from COVID-19?

We spoke to Liu Zinan, chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Asia, to learn more about how the cruise industry is handling the ongoing pandemic.

11 Asian-Themed Accessories For Foodies

Kitschy and cute.

A Great Way to Budget During Tough Times

Unlike other personal finance apps, you won’t need to spend much time on Expense.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

This Day in History: Pandas Debut in Washington DC Zoo

This Day in History: The Shanghai Racecourse

Guangzhou Evergrande Building World’s Largest Football Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

I Spent a Week in North Korea with Dennis Rodman

Lululemon Apologizes After ‘Bat-Fried Rice’ T-Shirt Backlash

Lululemon Apologizes After ‘Bat-Fried Rice’ T-Shirt Backlash

Zero COVID-19 Deaths Reported in China Over Past Week

Zero COVID-19 Deaths Reported in China Over Past Week

3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.