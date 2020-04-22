Zero COVID-19 Deaths Reported in China Over Past Week

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has not reported a new COVID-19 death since April 15, according to daily figures published on the commission’s website.



Although data over the past week does show a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths, those deaths reportedly occurred during the initial stages of the outbreak. A notice was issued regarding the correction of the number of cases and deaths in Wuhan last Friday, adding 325 cases and 1,290 deaths. The revision increased the city’s death toll by 50%.





Image via worldometer.info

READ MORE: Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

The Wuhan municipal headquarters for coronavirus prevention and control said the figures were revised in accordance with related laws and regulations and to record history accurately. The notice was also a move to appear more transparent as China has faced increased criticism over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with some countries seeking compensation from China for spreading the pandemic, according to an opinion article by China Daily.

As of April 22, there were over 2.5 million total confirmed cases, with the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK each surpassing 100,000 cases. Based off our calculations using the data provided by John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are more than 1.7 million active COVID-19 cases worldwide. China currently accounts for 0.06% of global active cases, with the NHC reporting 1,005 active cases, as of Wednesday.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]