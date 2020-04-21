  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Refutes Claims Kim Jong Un's Life is in 'Grave Danger'

By Matthew Bossons, April 21, 2020

0 0

Beijing and Seoul are refuting claims that Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), or North Korea, is dealing with a health crisis.

Reuters reportedly spoke with an official at China’s International Liaison Department who stated that they do not believe the 36-year-old leader is critically ill. South Korea’s presidential Blue House has also said they have not seen any unusual signs coming from their northern neighbor. 

The denials come after Seoul-based news platform Daily NK reported that Kim had undergone cardiovascular surgery on April 12. CNN reported earlier today that the leader’s life is in “grave danger.”

CNN’s story cited an unnamed American official and further noted that the US is “monitoring reports on Kim’s health.”

Mike_Pompeo_and_Kim_Jong_Un_-2-.jpg
US Secretary of State Pompeo with Kim Jong Un. Image via Wikimedia

The intense speculation surround Kim’s wellbeing comes after he missed the celebration marking his grandfather’s birthday on April 15. (Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, is the founder of the DPRK.) He was last seen four days prior to the birthday celebration at a government meeting, according to CNN.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang has said that Beijing is aware of the stories concerning Kim’s health status but is unaware of their origin, according to Reuters.

It’s worth remembering that information concerning the DPRK’s leadership is incredibly opaque and that outside observers have a mixed track record when it comes to predicting what’s happening inside the country.

Prominent DPRK-watcher Chad O’Carroll of Korea Risk Group noted on Twitter today that there are many rumors circulating online concerning Kim’s health, some of which can be traced back as far as 2014, when the leader was out of the public eye for a 40-day period. O’Carroll has also written online that he has been told by a source not to be surprised if Kim reappears soon as if nothing has happened.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Takes 60-Hour Train Through China for 2nd Summit with Trump

[Cover image via Pixabay]

North Korea DPRK Kim Jong Un

more news

The Communist Divide: Cruising the China-North Korea Border

The Communist Divide: Cruising the China-North Korea Border

The PRC and the DPRK are two of five self-proclaimed communist states still in existence, and still, in 2019, relics of the conflict dot the two nations’ 1,416-kilometer border.

120 Chinese Tourists Cross Frozen River to North Korea to Celebrate New Year

120 Chinese Tourists Cross Frozen River to North Korea to Celebrate New Year

How did you spend the first day of 2019?

Canadian With Ties to North Korea Detained in Northeast China

Canadian With Ties to North Korea Detained in Northeast China

The man, Michael Spavor, played a key role in arranging Dennis Rodman’s trip to North Korea in 2015.

North Korea's Air Koryo Resumes Flights Between Shanghai and Pyongyang

North Korea's national carrier now flies to Shanghai twice a week.

36 Dead after Bus of Chinese Tourists Crashes in North Korea

Nearly 40 dead after a bus carrying dozens of Chinese tourists crashes in North Korea.

Bike Sharing is Now a Thing in North Korea

The nation's first 50 bike stations will be positioned close to bus and subway stations.

US Student Otto Warmbier Dies Just Days After North Korea Release

In a written statement released by his parents, it has been confirmed that US student Otto Warmbier has died, less than a week after the release from his detention in North Korea.

US College Student Released from North Korea in a Coma

Otto Warmbier is finally coming home, but lapsed into a coma shortly after his 15-year prison sentence in North Korea.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

A Visit to Yiwu, China's Commerce Ground Zero

This Day in History: Pandas Debut in Washington DC Zoo

This Day in History: The Shanghai Racecourse

Guangzhou Evergrande Building World’s Largest Football Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Refutes Claims Kim Jong Un's Life is in 'Grave Danger'

Beijing Refutes Claims Kim Jong Un's Life is in 'Grave Danger'

Here's What You Need to Know About ISA Science City in Guangzhou

Here's What You Need to Know About ISA Science City in Guangzhou

WIN! Passes for Bespoke's New Online China Speaker Series

WIN! Passes for Bespoke's New Online China Speaker Series

12 Ethical and Eco-Friendly Items in Honor of Earth Day

12 Ethical and Eco-Friendly Items in Honor of Earth Day

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.