  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Dead Kids Unearthed at Henan Construction Site

By Gary Bailer, April 20, 2020

0 0

The bodies of four children were discovered buried at a residential construction site in Henan province on April 18, according to China Daily. Eight people are being held in criminal detention in connection with the deaths, including the head of the building product.

The children were aged between 5 and 11 and hailed from Yuanyang county’s Wenzhuang village. According to the father of two of the deceased, the four kids were from three different families, reports China Daily.

The father, surnamed Liu, additionally stated that he noticed his sons were missing at around 5pm on Saturday, and then learned that their bodies had been unearthed under a meter of dirt at the building site.

It is presently unclear how the youngsters’ lives tragically ended, although the initial investigation has revealed the cause of death as suffocation.

[Cover image via 澎湃新闻, h/t 红星新闻]

Henan Province Death

more news

Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

The total number of cases were revised up by 325 to 50,333 while the number of deaths went up by 1,290 to 3,869

Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

Authorities noted that the hotel had violated construction laws, along with repeated renovation work violations.

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

A 25-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Shanghai on Friday.

Shanghai Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Death

The latest victim of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) was a 79-year-old woman.

Second Death Confirmed in China’s Pneumonia Outbreak

The 69-year-old patient was also from Wuhan.

New Coronavirus Spreads to Over 130 in China, Death Toll Rises

The latest notice by the Wuhan Health Commission says that among the patients, 66 are male and 70 are female, ranging from 25 to 89 years old.

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

They say laughter is the best medicine...

Fentanyl Trafficking Gang Leader Given Death Sentence in China

Eight other gang members were given prison sentences ranging from six months to a life sentence for their involvement in dealing illegal narcotics.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

A Visit to Yiwu, China's Commerce Ground Zero

This Day in History: Pandas Debut in Washington DC Zoo

This Day in History: The Shanghai Racecourse

Guangzhou Evergrande Building World’s Largest Football Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 Ethical and Eco-Friendly Items in Honor of Earth Day

12 Ethical and Eco-Friendly Items in Honor of Earth Day

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

When Will Live Entertainment Return in China Amid COVID-19?

Alibaba to Invest ¥200 Billion in Cloud Services Amid Covid-19

Alibaba to Invest ¥200 Billion in Cloud Services Amid Covid-19

4 Dead Kids Unearthed at Henan Construction Site

4 Dead Kids Unearthed at Henan Construction Site

KFC Launches Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets in China

KFC Launches Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.