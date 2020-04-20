4 Dead Kids Unearthed at Henan Construction Site

The bodies of four children were discovered buried at a residential construction site in Henan province on April 18, according to China Daily. Eight people are being held in criminal detention in connection with the deaths, including the head of the building product.

The children were aged between 5 and 11 and hailed from Yuanyang county’s Wenzhuang village. According to the father of two of the deceased, the four kids were from three different families, reports China Daily.

The father, surnamed Liu, additionally stated that he noticed his sons were missing at around 5pm on Saturday, and then learned that their bodies had been unearthed under a meter of dirt at the building site.

It is presently unclear how the youngsters’ lives tragically ended, although the initial investigation has revealed the cause of death as suffocation.

[Cover image via 澎湃新闻, h/t 红星新闻]