12 Ethical and Eco-Friendly Items in Honor of Earth Day

By Doris Kee, April 21, 2020

Clothing production can be harmful to our planet as a result of chemicals, waste and ‘throwaway culture.’ Fortunately, brands are becoming increasingly mindful of our planet’s health. In honor of Earth Day on April 22, check out these 12 labels for chic and sustainable fashion finds.

1. Matt & Nat 

Matt-Nat-bag.JPG

Price: RMB849
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202004/download1.png

2. Everlane 

Everlane-ReNew-line-coat.JPG

Price: RMB780
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202004/everlane.jpeg

3. Petite Studio 

Price: RMB1,189
Scan with the QR code to purchase:

202004/pstudio.jpeg

4. Sézane 

Se-zane-jeans.JPG

Price: RMB1,015
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202004/sezane.jpeg

5. Toms 

Toms-shoes.JPG

Price: RMB329
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202004/astriill.jpeg

6. Patagonia 

gray-1-.jpg

Price: RMB626
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202004/pat.jpeg

7. H&M Conscious 

zara.jpg

Price: RMB249
Scan the QR code to purchase:

8. H&M Conscious 

plaidpants-1-.jpg

Price: RMB249
Scan the QR code to purchase:

9. Baggu 

Baggu-bag.JPG

Price: RMB67.5
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202004/bag.jpeg

10. Aritzia 

Aritzia-skirt.JPG

Price: RMB390
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202004/ar.jpeg

11. Reformation 

Reformation-black-dress.JPG

Price: RMB800
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:

202004/reformation.jpeg

12. Kate Wood

kate-wood-1-.jpg
Price: RMB788
Scan with the Taobao app to purchase:


katewood.PNG

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

Fashion earth day eco friendly vegan

