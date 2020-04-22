3 Zero-Waste Tips to Reduce COVID-19 Risk and Protect the Environment

As a respiratory virus, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can easily spread when people cough or sneeze without covering their mouth or nose. One simple way to reduce exposure to the virus (aside from staying at home) is by limiting what you touch and washing hands frequently.

Recent research shows that the lifespan of the virus depends on humidity and temperature, and can survive on surfaces like plastic and steel for up to seven days.

Since restaurants and bars are back up and running, it’s only natural that you want to get out and patronize your favorites spots; however, there is still a risk of catching COVID-19. One solution to reduce exposure is to bring your own reusable items. Despite many restaurants’ strict preventative measures amid this public health crisis, bringing your own gear can only further improve your chances of staying safe from infection.

In celebration of Earth Day, here are three zero-waste tips to prevent the spread of germs and divert single-use items from ending up in landfills and oceans:

Reusable Cups

Image via Amazon

You probably already do this, but fill it with tea, coffee or water (hot preferably) for your morning commute or when at the office. Why not also try taking it to the local pub to help quench your thirst!

Reusable Utensils



Image via Unsplash

Using your own utensils when dining out can also decrease your chances of getting infected. While we’d like to think our friends in the F&B scene do their utmost to ensure clean utensils, you can never be too sure. Don’t forget to throw those utensils in the UV-sterilizer rack once you’re home!

Cloth Napkin



Image via Pixabay

This is a simple and easy way to help prevent servers or others who might clean up after you from catching the virus should you turn out to be infected.

When it comes to everyday reusable items such as cups, mugs and plates, water and soap will do the trick. Using the above items can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means now is the best time to pick up a few zero-waste habits as well.

[Cover image via Unsplash]