Coffee Shop Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Guangzhou

By Barnaby Lofton, April 20, 2020

On April 18, local health authorities announced that an employee at a Starbucks location in Guangzhou’s Yuexiu district had tested positive for COVID-19.

The store promptly closed its doors to disinfect, while the staff member was admitted to hospital and is currently receiving treatment in quarantine.

Yuexiu district’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention required anyone who had visited the shop at Peace World Plaza within the last 14 days to come and receive a free nucleic acid test outside the coffee shop by 6pm on April 19, Yangcheng Evening News reported. Workers inside the office building above the shop were also called on for testing. 

As evident from the images below, a lot of folks in Guangzhou go to Starbucks.

line-testing-starbucks.jpgline-starbucks.jpgImages via @看看新闻今日事/Weibo

Starbucks announced heightened protection measures for all its Guangzhou locations following the incident, including temperature checks for delivery drivers as well as sealing up all delivered goods.

The city’s Yuexiu district has been a particular hot spot for newly confirmed coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with local health authorities adopting stricter measures within certain communities in the district. 

As of April 19, Guangzhou reported 500 total confirmed cases, including 125 cases from Chinese and foreign nationals reentering the country.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

