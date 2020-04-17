  1. home
  2. Articles

China's GDP Contracts for First Time Since 1992

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 17, 2020

0 0

China’s first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures, published by the National Bureau of Statistics, reveals the magnitude to which the country’s economy suffered over the first three months of 2020.

China’s economy contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, marking the first decline in quarterly GDP since the country started publishing its data in 1992. The contraction was greater than expected, with analysts forecasting a 6.5% decline in a poll by Reuters. 

gdp-china-q1.jpg

Efforts to contain the virus, which was first reported in Wuhan, led to a nationwide shutdown with many businesses forced to temporarily cease operations. By April, most Chinese companies have resumed work, including those in hard-hit Hubei province, with people returning to the daily grind, traffic seemingly back to pre-outbreak levels and construction projects underway.

construction-guangzhou.jpg
Road construction in Guangzhou on April 3. Image via Ryan Gandolfo/That’s

With many across the country having undergone mandatory or self-quarantine at some point during the quarter, retail sales of consumer goods dropped by 19% in the first three months compared to the same period in 2019.

The F&B industry’s revenue was reportedly down 44.3%, as restaurants around the country were forced to rely on takeout and delivery while dine-in services were suspended for an extended period. Necessity goods such as food and medicine were up 4.1% and 2.9%, respectively, last quarter.

Investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate also took a beating, with manufacturing in many parts of the country either halting operations or continuing at a reduced capacity in February and March. Meanwhile, investments in ecommerce and specialized high-tech were up 39.6% and 36.7%, respectively.

As for the employment market, the National Bureau of Statistics reported 2.29 million jobs were created in the first quarter, and the unemployment rate across the country was at 5.9% in March. The figure is down 0.3% from February.

The latest economic data from China paints a bleak picture for countries that have yet to reopen their economies as the battle against COVID-19 continues. As of April 17, there were more than 2.15 million confirmed cases and 144,000 deaths reported across the globe. On a more positive note, recoveries have surpassed 500,000, and about 96% of active cases are considered mild.

[Cover image via @adliwahid/Pixabay]

GDP China COVID-19 Economy Coronavirus Employment

more news

New Chinese COVID-19 Test Takes Only 45 Minutes

New Chinese COVID-19 Test Takes Only 45 Minutes

More than 600 patients have been tested with the new kit, with reports of 99% efficacy.

Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

The total number of cases were revised up by 325 to 50,333 while the number of deaths went up by 1,290 to 3,869

Shoppers Dropped ¥19 Million at Hermès Reopening in China

Shoppers Dropped ¥19 Million at Hermès Reopening in China

Is this a positive sign for luxury retailers, post-pandemic?

Apple iPhone Sales Up 400% in China Last Month

As China’s economy started to open up in March, Apple’s mobile sales also experienced an uptick.

China Tells US to 'Fulfill its Duties' After Halting WHO Funding

US contributions account for around 20% of the WHO’s total budget.

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Even if you’ve been tested before.

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

One hundred and eight cases was the highest daily figure since March 6.

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

More than 46 applicants compete for every available position.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

A Visit to Yiwu, China's Commerce Ground Zero

This Day in History: Pandas Debut in Washington DC Zoo

This Day in History: The Shanghai Racecourse

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

New Chinese COVID-19 Test Takes Only 45 Minutes

New Chinese COVID-19 Test Takes Only 45 Minutes

Guangzhou Evergrande Building World’s Largest Football Stadium

Guangzhou Evergrande Building World’s Largest Football Stadium

Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

China's GDP Contracts for First Time Since 1992

China's GDP Contracts for First Time Since 1992

This Day in History: The Shanghai Racecourse

This Day in History: The Shanghai Racecourse

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.