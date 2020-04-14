Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Teachers, before classes start – be prepared for mandatory nucleic acid testing. According to the Guangdong Education Department, all school staff must undergo nucleic acid testing before returning to work, as an added layer of precaution to lower the risk of COVID-19 infection. In addition to testing negative, staff must not exhibit symptoms such as a fever or cough.

An internal memo from a Shenzhen school, forwarded to That’s by a source familiar with the situation, warned that “testing can occur at any time and with any person, even if you have already completed quarantine, never left China or came from a safe country.” It also advised to “keep a bag or suitcase ready” in case one tests positive and is asked to quarantine in a government sanctioned hotel.

The start of classes in Guangdong was finally announced last Thursday, with the first batch of students in middle and high school set to return on April 27.

China Daily reports that those returning from Wuhan must be quarantined for 14 days at home or in dorms, in addition to testing negative for COVID-19, before returning to campus. Those returning from overseas must report to their respective residential communities and districts and follow health regulations.

