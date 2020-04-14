  1. home
  2. Articles

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

By Rakini Bergundy, April 14, 2020

0 0

Teachers, before classes start – be prepared for mandatory nucleic acid testing. According to the Guangdong Education Department, all school staff must undergo nucleic acid testing before returning to work, as an added layer of precaution to lower the risk of COVID-19 infection. In addition to testing negative, staff must not exhibit symptoms such as a fever or cough. 

An internal memo from a Shenzhen school, forwarded to That’s by a source familiar with the situation, warned that “testing can occur at any time and with any person, even if you have already completed quarantine, never left China or came from a safe country.” It also advised to “keep a bag or suitcase ready” in case one tests positive and is asked to quarantine in a government sanctioned hotel. 

The start of classes in Guangdong was finally announced last Thursday, with the first batch of students in middle and high school set to return on April 27. 

China Daily reports that those returning from Wuhan must be quarantined for 14 days at home or in dorms, in addition to testing negative for COVID-19, before returning to campus. Those returning from overseas must report to their respective residential communities and districts and follow health regulations.    

READ MORE: China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

[Cover image via China Daily]

Guangdong Coronavirus Guangzhou Shenzhen education Medical

more news

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

Bend it like Bowden!

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

You might want think twice before bringing those grocery bags inside.

77% of Guangzhou's Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Citizens

77% of Guangzhou's Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Citizens

Guangzhou has reported 111 imported cases of COVID-19 disease, with 77% being Chinese nationals.

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

The new regulation will go into effect on May 1.

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Things are slowly returning to normalcy as provincial officials announced the end of some lockdown measures.

Shenzhen-Themed Board Game Raises Money to Fight COVID-19

A group of Italian architects in Shenzhen have designed a Monopoly-inspired board game to help raise money for charity.

Guangdong Releases New Quarantine Regulations

Nucleic acid testing is required for overseas arrivals to Guangdong, and will be provided for free.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

Score Cheap Coffee on This Popular App Before It's Too Late

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.