China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily figure since March 6, reports NPR.

Ninety-eight of the new cases were imported, according to the NHC, while there were 61 additional COVID-19 cases described as asymptomatic, meaning that the patients show no current symptoms.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were also reported, both in Wuhan, considered ground zero of the pandemic. However, no new cases were reported in the city, or Hubei province, of which it is the capital.

The increase has sparked concern about a second wave of infections in China. The latest figures for the country on Monday were 82,160 cases, with 3,341 deaths, while 77,663 have recovered. The total number of imported cases was up to 1,378, with no deaths and 511 recoveries so far.

Meanwhile, the US now has the largest number of cases and deaths worldwide, with nearly 560,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths.

[Cover Image via NIAID-RML]

