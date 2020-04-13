  1. home
  2. Articles

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

By Ned Kelly, April 14, 2020

0 0

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily figure since March 6, reports NPR

Ninety-eight of the new cases were imported, according to the NHC, while there were 61 additional COVID-19 cases described as asymptomatic, meaning that the patients show no current symptoms.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were also reported, both in Wuhan, considered ground zero of the pandemic. However, no new cases were reported in the city, or Hubei province, of which it is the capital.

The increase has sparked concern about a second wave of infections in China. The latest figures for the country on Monday were 82,160 cases, with 3,341 deaths, while 77,663 have recovered. The total number of imported cases was up to 1,378, with no deaths and 511 recoveries so far.

Meanwhile, the US now has the largest number of cases and deaths worldwide, with nearly 560,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths.

[Cover Image via NIAID-RML]

Coronavirus COVID-19 China

more news

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Even if you’ve been tested before.

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

More than 46 applicants compete for every available position.

More Schools Around China to Start Reopening This Month

More Schools Around China to Start Reopening This Month

But starting dates in some places have yet to be announced.

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

You might want think twice before bringing those grocery bags inside.

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

The Canton Fair is going digital this year.

China Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for First Time Since Outbreak

Milestone comes as authorities lift travel curbs from Wuhan.

China Bans Export of Unlicensed Medical Supplies

The announcement pertains to coronavirus testing kits, medical masks, medical protective wear, ventilators and infrared thermometers.

77% of Guangzhou's Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Citizens

Guangzhou has reported 111 imported cases of COVID-19 disease, with 77% being Chinese nationals.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

Score Cheap Coffee on This Popular App Before It's Too Late

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.