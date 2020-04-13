  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Metro Cameras Can Now Detect Non-Mask Wearing Passengers

By Bridget O'Donnell, April 13, 2020

0 0

Smile, Beijing Metro commuters – you’re on camera! Just make sure you’re wearing a mask, because the cameras can now detect them.

As part of a series of upgrades, Beijing Metro is trialing a smart surveillance system that can identify which passengers are wearing masks. Xinhua reports that newly installed high-definition cameras will capture passengers’ images and transmit them to an intelligent background system for further analysis.

The cameras will also be able to pinpoint commuters fainting or waving for help, according to Beijing Review.

The technology is currently being tested on Line 6, as part of the Beijing Metro’s brand new smart service system (dubbed the “Intelligent Passenger Service System”). Along with mask-detecting surveillance technology, the system also offers high-definition screens above subway train doors allowing commuters to check up on the latest information, including line lengths, passenger density in neighboring cars and air conditioning levels. 

These Minority Report-style “magical windows” will also display current location, subway routes and 3D maps of upcoming stations. 

“Passengers can see where toilets, elevators and exits are at the next station, and also what commercial facilities the station is close to,” Li Yujie, Deputy Head of Beijing Subway’s Technical Department, told Beijing News.

Meanwhile, monitoring equipment will be installed in the train operator cabins. New facial recognition technology within the cabins can detect when operators are tired or distracted, initiating vocal prompts.

No word yet on when the futuristic technology will be rolled out to other Metro lines.

[Cover image via @南方日报/Weibo]

Face Masks covid-19 virus outbreak Metro Beijing beijing metro Facial Recognition

more news

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Even if you’ve been tested before.

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

One hundred and eight cases was the highest daily figure since March 6.

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

More than 46 applicants compete for every available position.

China Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for First Time Since Outbreak

Milestone comes as authorities lift travel curbs from Wuhan.

77% of Guangzhou's Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Citizens

Guangzhou has reported 111 imported cases of COVID-19 disease, with 77% being Chinese nationals.

China to Mourn COVID-19 Victims During Qingming Festival

The national mourning comes as the COVID-19 death toll continues to rise across the globe.

How Long Will It Take China's Cruise Industry to Recover from COVID-19?

We spoke to Liu Zinan, chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Asia, to learn more about how the cruise industry is handling the ongoing pandemic.

China Now Reporting Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

Asymptomatic cases refer to people infected by COVID-19 but show delayed or no symptoms.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

Score Cheap Coffee on This Popular App Before It's Too Late

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Guangdong Teachers

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

China Reports Highest New COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

Job Competition Rises in China Amid COVID-19

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

It’s Snowing! Nope… Beijing’s Pesky Catkin Season is Upon Us

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

Meet the Brit Introducing the 'Beautiful Game' to Youth in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.