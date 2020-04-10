  1. home
Score Cheap Coffee on This Popular App Before It's Too Late

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 10, 2020

Tap That App is a regular segment where we feature an app our editors think is cool.

If you haven’t already downloaded the Luckin Coffee app, it’s likely now or never.

Considered the Chinese equivalent to Starbucks, the coffee chain has seen app downloads soar following reports of falsified sales numbers to the tune of RMB2.2 billion from the NASDAQ-traded company.

We can tell you firsthand why they may have needed to fabricate those figures – insane discounts offered to China’s coffee cravers.

Technode reported that daily downloads for the coffee delivery app reached nearly 325,000 following the news, and was for a time the second most downloaded app in the Apple store in China. Reasons for the demand surge can be attributed to Chinese consumer’s loyalty to supporting Chinese companies, as well as Luckin users’ cashing in on various drink promotions (downloading the app can score you a free coffee).

If you’ve used Luckin in the past, we’d bet you’ve likely never paid full price for a cup of joe. That’s what makes ordering from Luckin a more affordable alternative to Starbucks and China-based coffee chains like Coffii & Joy. Oftentimes you’ll be able to buy a Luckin drink product for less than half the price as competitors, although it remains to be seen how long that may last given the company’s current financial distress.

luckin-coffee.jpg
Image via @P_P今天不睡觉/Weibo

Chinese customers have taken to social media to show their support for the company, posting images of their latest purchase. “If it doesn’t close down, I will always drink [Luckin]. It really tastes great and is super inexpensive,” posted one netizen. Another wrote, “Although its finances are fake, the quality of coffee is not fake.” 

Founded in Beijing in 2017, the company expanded at breakneck speed in the last two and a half years, and even managed to surpass Starbucks in the number of store locations. As of January 2020, the company had 4,507 stores in the country, although many operate mainly as a location for pick-up and delivery, as opposed to the sit-down store layout seen in shops from other coffee chains.

So, be sure to take advantage of free and discounted coffee in case Luckin locations start to disappear.

Luckin Coffee app is available for iOS and Android.

[Cover image via @今天也不想加糖呀/Weibo]

Chinese Barista Wins World Coffee Competition

Du Jianing, a Nanjing-based barista, recently put China on the mocha map after winning the 2019 World Brewers Cup.

'Luckin' for Gold: Chinese Coffee Company Eyeing Huge IPO

Arguably Starbuck’s biggest competitor in the PRC, the Chinese coffee brand has expanded at breakneck speed over the last two years.

We Tried Family Mart's Strawberry Latte and it's Meh

Overall, the latte was decent, although we struggled to finish the whole cup given its sugary composition.

Starbucks Offers Free Coffee, China Turns Up With Huge ‘Cups’... Again

Yesterday, Starbucks offered patrons in China quite the deal in celebration of Earth Day.

China's First Tim Hortons Opens to Massive 2-Hour Line

China's first Tim Hortons opened in Shanghai today, and people are lining up for hours to get their fill of bagel BELTS, Timbits and coffee.

You Can Now Get Starbucks Delivered in China

Lazy coffee lovers, rejoice!

Tim Hortons to Open 1,500 Locations in China over Next Decade

Canada's favorite coffee is coming to China!

The Lines for Shanghai's New Starbucks Reserve Roastery are Insane

The largest Starbucks in the world opened in Shanghai today, and people are lining up for hours to try and get in.

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

This Day in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

China Bans Export of Unlicensed Medical Supplies

Could English Premier League Finish Suspended Season in China?

More Schools Around China to Start Reopening This Month

More Schools Around China to Start Reopening This Month

CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Talks Big-Name Interviews and Tech Politics

CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Talks Big-Name Interviews and Tech Politics

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

