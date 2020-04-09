We're Hiring: Social Media Editor

That’s is seeking a Social Media Editor to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team in Guangzhou.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We are looking for an experienced, social media-savvy candidate to join our team.

The Social Media Editor will be responsible for developing Chinese-language content for various WeChat projects, as well as for both That’s and Urban Family. The ideal candidate will have a strong grasp of social media management in addition to experience writing for media publications. See below for a full breakdown of the new position:

Responsibilities:

Plan and produce content for social media under editorial direction; content will be expected to fit our brand positioning

Consistently maintain numerous WeChat accounts, including layout and template design

Utilize interactive elements to target readers and gain new followers

Closely monitor the latest news and trending topics to help create a weekly social media plan

Produce tailor-made commercial content aimed at building readership and generating interest in new products or events

Qualifications:

College or university graduates; fresh graduates are encouraged to apply

Strong Chinese- and English-language abilities, which will be essential for daily communications and necessary translations

Knowledge on social media operations and maintenance, including platforms like Weibo, WeChat, Little Red Book and Facebook, among others

Able to use Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop and InDesign, among other software packages

Must be a team player and doer with logical thinking and common sense

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to racheltong@t hatsmags.com with the subject ‘Social Media Editor.’