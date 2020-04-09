  1. home
  2. Articles

We're Hiring: Social Media Editor

By Matthew Bossons, April 9, 2020

0 0

That’s is seeking a Social Media Editor to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team in Guangzhou.

That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products including print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: news, restaurants and dining, bars and nightlife, arts and entertainment, events, lifestyle, families and kids, fashion, culture, sports, business, environment, technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.

We are looking for an experienced, social media-savvy candidate to join our team.

The Social Media Editor will be responsible for developing Chinese-language content for various WeChat projects, as well as for both That’s and Urban Family. The ideal candidate will have a strong grasp of social media management in addition to experience writing for media publications. See below for a full breakdown of the new position:

Responsibilities:

  • Plan and produce content for social media under editorial direction; content will be expected to fit our brand positioning

  • Consistently maintain numerous WeChat accounts, including layout and template design

  • Utilize interactive elements to target readers and gain new followers

  • Closely monitor the latest news and trending topics to help create a weekly social media plan

  • Produce tailor-made commercial content aimed at building readership and generating interest in new products or events

Qualifications:

  • College or university graduates; fresh graduates are encouraged to apply

  • Strong Chinese- and English-language abilities, which will be essential for daily communications and necessary translations

  • Knowledge on social media operations and maintenance, including platforms like Weibo, WeChat, Little Red Book and Facebook, among others

  • Able to use Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop and InDesign, among other software packages

  • Must be a team player and doer with logical thinking and common sense

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to racheltong@thatsmags.com with the subject ‘Social Media Editor.

hiring jobs

more news

We're Hiring: Digital Project Manager

We're Hiring: Digital Project Manager

Want to work for China's number one lifestyle media company?

We’re Hiring: Social Media Intern (Shanghai)

We’re Hiring: Social Media Intern (Shanghai)

Want to work for China's number one English-language media company?

Now Hiring: Editorial Interns for Winter/Spring 2020

Now Hiring: Editorial Interns for Winter/Spring 2020

Fancy getting hands-on editorial and writing experience with a glamorous English-language media company internship?

Hong Kong Cuts Expat Banking Jobs, New Job Prospects Look Slim

Barclays, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank employees in the banking sector have recently been laid off due to the changing landscape of the labor market.

We're Hiring: Urban Family Digital Editor (Shanghai)

Want to work for China's number one lifestyle media company?

We're Hiring: Shenzhen Events Executive

Want to work for China's leading English-language media company?

Last Chance to Post Job Openings for 50% Off on Thatsmags.com!

Get your company's employment opportunities listed on our new nationwide jobs board at half the price!

China Jobs: Editor, Education, Sales

A roundup of the latest employment opportunities around China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Qingming

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

This Day in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

China Bans Export of Unlicensed Medical Supplies

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Talks Big-Name Interviews and Tech Politics

CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Talks Big-Name Interviews and Tech Politics

We're Hiring: Social Media Editor

We're Hiring: Social Media Editor

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.