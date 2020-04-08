INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

A recent study by researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) investigated how long the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease is able to last on different types of surfaces. While hand washing is the top preventative measure agreed on by experts, the findings from HKU is a reminder for the general public on what types of precautions should be taken before bringing items (like takeout or groceries) into homes. For the extra wary, Leo Poon Lit-man from HKU recommends leaving non-perishable items in grocery bags for a day before handling them.

Check out the graphic below to learn how long the virus can adhere to various items and surfaces.

[Cover image via Unsplash]