  1. home
  2. Articles

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

By Phoebe Kut, April 8, 2020

1 0

A recent study by researchers from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) investigated how long the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease is able to last on different types of surfaces. While hand washing is the top preventative measure agreed on by experts, the findings from HKU is a reminder for the general public on what types of precautions should be taken before bringing items (like takeout or groceries) into homes. For the extra wary, Leo Poon Lit-man from HKU recommends leaving non-perishable items in grocery bags for a day before handling them. 

Check out the graphic below to learn how long the virus can adhere to various items and surfaces.

revised-covid-surfaces2.png

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Coronavirus research science infographic Disease Control and Prevention

more news

How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

How might mobility companies be better equipped for the next potential pandemic?

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Things are slowly returning to normalcy as provincial officials announced the end of some lockdown measures.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

The man behind such memorable characters as Forrest Gump and Toy Story’s lovable cowboy Woody has contracted the coronavirus.

TV Host Under Fire After Referring to Coronavirus as 'Chinese'

Tucker Carlson’s use of the stigmatizing term follows another recent polarizing event from Fox News regarding the virus.

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

At the time of the collapse, 80 people were inside the building.

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite the deteriorating epidemic situation, one group of travelers decided to throw caution to the wind and embarked on a major China road trip.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Qingming

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

This Day in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

WATCH: Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

WHO Head Calls on Leaders Not to ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

China's Canton Fair to be Held Online in June

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

INFOGRAPHIC: How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Different Surfaces?

China Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for First Time Since Outbreak

China Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths for First Time Since Outbreak

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

This Day in History: The Rolling Stones First-Ever China Show

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.