  1. home
  2. Articles

Could English Premier League Finish Suspended Season in China?

By Ned Kelly, April 5, 2020

0 0

The English Premier League is considering finishing the suspended 2019/20 EPL season in China, according to The Athletic.

All professional football in England is currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, with action not set to resume until April 30 at the very earliest. However, many consider that date optimistic, and forecast that there will be no games until at least June or July.

With the EPL set to lose GBP762 million in broadcasting revenue should the season fail to be completed, China has entered the fold as an option. 

The idea is said to be based on looking at regions where it would be considered safe on health grounds to resume football and feasible in terms of infrastructure

Despite being ground zero for the COVID-19 outbreak, the country has taken steps towards normality over recent weeks, with Europe and North America now the epicenter of the disease.

However, an unnamed chief executive of one club was less than impressed by the proposal.

“The country that keeps getting proposed is China,” the executive told The Athletic. “It just doesn’t make any sense. It is a crazy idea and I think it will get firmly rejected.

“If we were to pick up the Premier League and move it to another part of world right now we’d get absolutely slaughtered.”

Only time will tell, but with China staking a claim to have invented soccer, could football be coming home?

[Cover image via Wiki]

more news

Furious Ronaldo in Billion Dollar Move to Chinese Super League

Furious Ronaldo in Billion Dollar Move to Chinese Super League

Mangled statue and Photoshop response proved too much for Cristiano to take.

We Visited China’s Surreal Replica English Market Town

We Visited China’s Surreal Replica English Market Town

Enter mock Tudor heaven.

Shanghai-based English Training Center Struggles to Survive

Shanghai-based English Training Center Struggles to Survive

The owner of a Shanghai-based English training center fled China amid licensing troubles, but surprisingly returned two weeks after.

WATCH: Guangzhou Evergrande Reclaim Chinese Super League Title

The win over Shenhua put Evergrande at the top of the CSL table with 72 points.

WATCH: Shanghai SIPG Win First Chinese Super League Title

A 2-1 victory over Beijing Renhe at Shanghai Stadium sealed the deal.

WATCH: Chinese Super League Match Day 27: Cannavaro Gone?

With just one win in their last six, Guangzhou Evergrande’s lead at the top of the CSL has been slashed significantly.

WATCH: Chinese Super League Matchday 26 – SIPG Leapfrog Beijing

Down to a two horse race?

English Teachers Left Without Pay After Training Centers Shuttered in China

Web International English appears to be finished in China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Qingming

This Day in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

WATCH: Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

China Bans Export of Unlicensed Medical Supplies

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Could English Premier League Finish Suspended Season in China?

Could English Premier League Finish Suspended Season in China?

This Day in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

This Day in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

Useful Mandarin Phrases: Qingming Festival

Useful Mandarin Phrases: Qingming Festival

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City to Ban Dog and Cat Consumption

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.