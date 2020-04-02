  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Magazines - April 2020 Issues Out Now!

By That's GBA, April 2, 2020

0 0

The April issues of Thats Beijing, Thats GBA and Thats Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website. Here, Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bossons introduces the magazines:

The world is changing at breakneck pace, and this upheaval hit our team square in the face last month when the That’s brand was scooped up by a new owner: Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.

This change of hands is exciting for a number of reasons, chief among them: The new owner is a very dear friend of mine and I cannot wait to work alongside him to freshen up and improve this magazine and its related publications.

In addition to the monthly print edition of That’s, we will continue to publish on our website, app and various WeChat accounts. Additionally, when everything settles down, we look forward to reconnecting with all our readers and friends at our flagship lifestyle, F&B and hospitality awards ceremonies.  

In our first issue under the banner of JY International, we have implemented some sweeping changes to the layout and design of That’s. We’ve switched up the font, redesigned several parts of the mag and added some exciting new sections: Travel, Business & Tech and Family. We’ve made the difficult decision to remove the Food & Drink section from our regular print editions, but let me assure you that this content is still available in abundance and updated regularly on our digital platforms.

That’s enjoys over 20 years of proud and at times complicated history in China. This is a new chapter in the brand’s story, and I am so glad you are joining us for the ride!

Catch yah next month!

signature.png

Matthew Bossons
Editor-in-Chief 

> Beijing: Download the April issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.   

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the April issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.   

> Shanghai: Download the April issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

new issue That's GBA magazine That's Shanghai That's Beijing

more news

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

Join us in waving a fond farewell to That's PRD and a big hello to That's GBA!

Trump Gets Dragon Smackdown in This Insane Newsweek Cover

Trump Gets Dragon Smackdown in This Insane Newsweek Cover

Now there's a visual metaphor.

PHOTOS: DRiNK Magazine Bar Awards 2018 Winners

PHOTOS: DRiNK Magazine Bar Awards 2018 Winners

A classy old night had by all at Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai.

That's Magazines - June 2018 Issues Out Now!

The June 2018 issues of That's Shanghai, That's Beijing, That's PRD and That's Suzhou magazines are out now – paper-and-ink-form and also in digital pdf-form.

That's Magazines - August 2018 Issues Out Now!

The August 2018 issues of That's Shanghai, That's Beijing, That's PRD and That's Suzhou magazines are out now – paper-and-ink-form and also in digital pdf-form.

That's Magazines - July 2018 Issues Out Now!

The July 2018 issues of That's Shanghai, That's Beijing, That's PRD and That's Suzhou magazines are out now – paper-and-ink-form and also in digital pdf-form.

That's Magazines - September 2018 Issues Out Now!

The September 2018 issues of That's Shanghai, That's Beijing, That's PRD and That's Suzhou magazines are out now – paper-and-ink-form and also in digital pdf-form.

That's Magazines - May 2018 Issues Out Now!

The May 2018 issues of That's Shanghai, That's Beijing, That's PRD and That's Suzhou magazines are out now – paper-and-ink-form and also in digital pdf-form.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

Furious Ronaldo in Billion Dollar Move to Chinese Super League

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

How Long Will It Take China's Cruise Industry to Recover from COVID-19?

How Long Will It Take China's Cruise Industry to Recover from COVID-19?

We're Hiring: Digital Project Manager

We're Hiring: Digital Project Manager

That's Magazines - April 2020 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - April 2020 Issues Out Now!

China Bans Export of Unlicensed Medical Supplies

China Bans Export of Unlicensed Medical Supplies

China Now Reporting Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

China Now Reporting Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.