That's Magazines - April 2020 Issues Out Now!

The April issues of That’s Beijing, That’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form on our website. Here, Editor-in-Chief Matthew Bossons introduces the magazines:

The world is changing at breakneck pace, and this upheaval hit our team square in the face last month when the That’s brand was scooped up by a new owner: Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.

This change of hands is exciting for a number of reasons, chief among them: The new owner is a very dear friend of mine and I cannot wait to work alongside him to freshen up and improve this magazine and its related publications.

In addition to the monthly print edition of That’s, we will continue to publish on our website, app and various WeChat accounts. Additionally, when everything settles down, we look forward to reconnecting with all our readers and friends at our flagship lifestyle, F&B and hospitality awards ceremonies.

In our first issue under the banner of JY International, we have implemented some sweeping changes to the layout and design of That’s. We’ve switched up the font, redesigned several parts of the mag and added some exciting new sections: Travel, Business & Tech and Family. We’ve made the difficult decision to remove the Food & Drink section from our regular print editions, but let me assure you that this content is still available in abundance and updated regularly on our digital platforms.

That’s enjoys over 20 years of proud and at times complicated history in China. This is a new chapter in the brand’s story, and I am so glad you are joining us for the ride!

Catch yah next month!

Matthew Bossons

Editor-in-Chief

> Beijing: Download the April issue of That’s Beijing here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: Download the April issue of That’s GBA here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.



> Shanghai: Download the April issue of That’s Shanghai here, or view it in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.