We're Hiring: Digital Project Manager

That’s Magazines is seeking a Digital Project Manager to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic international team.
That’s operates under Guangzhou JY International Cultural Communication Co., Ltd, a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products from print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.
Our publications and platforms, That’s Magazines and Urban Family, cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including: News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and much more.
Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of different platforms.
We are looking for an experienced, technically-savvy candidate to join our team.
The Digital Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing the functionality of the digital products, facilitating hosting and server management, and developing, maintaining and updating products as required. The role requires fantastic time management skills, excellent organizational ability and a proven track record in multitasking.
Responsibilities
Administration
Manage and facilitate contracts with digital service providers to ensure they are running smoothly and within budget
Ensure digital properties are in full compliance with local laws and regulations
Liaise with third-party partner platforms to renew certification and communicate with local support teams
Maintenance
Plan, implement, manage, monitor and upgrade the company’s digital products
Respond to and troubleshoot all technical issues
Ensure that the digital products are protected by enabling the appropriate security measures
Ensure digital product quality and efficiency by conducting regular test plans
Liaise with partners to make technical updates and release new versions of our existing digital products
Improve the User Experience of the digital products regularly
Keep up-to-date with industry best practice and monitor competitor websites
Maintain project and technical documentation
Development
Oversee the implementation of new digital products and complete project life-cycle deliverables as requested by the management team on time, within budget and allowing for necessary resource allocation
Collaborate with all management to ensure that the digital products align with brand strategy and meet company standards
Requirements
A degree in Computer Science, IT, Systems Engineering or a related qualification
5 years of work experience managing, prototyping and releasing technical roadmaps for digital products such as websites, mobile applications and WeChat Mini Programs
Solid technical background with an ability to address accessibility and compatibility issues
Highly proficient in HTML, XHTML, CSS, cross-browser and cross-platform compatibility, firewalls (functionality and maintenance), mySQL, JavaScript and PHP
Ability to troubleshoot website issues in a fast-paced environment
Fantastic time management and organization skills with the ability to multi-task
Strong attention to detail with an analytical mind and outstanding problem-solving skills
Communication and team management skills
Fluent/native level proficiency in Chinese; excellent English-language skills highly preferred
To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to racheltong@t
