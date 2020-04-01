  1. home
  2. Articles

China to Begin Reporting Asymptomatic Cases

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 1, 2020

1 0

Chinese health authorities are now reporting asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 as the country continues its monthslong fight against the new coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said they will begin adding asymptomatic cases to their daily outbreak updates. Asymptomatic cases refer to people infected by COVID-19 but show delayed or no symptoms. The commission has stated these ‘silent carrier’ cases could be infectious and said that 1,541 asymptomatic carriers were under medical observation as of Monday, according to South China Morning Post.

In recent weeks, the PRC has brought the outbreak under control while opening back up some sectors of the national economy. Recent measures to combat the public health crisis have included mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 testing for international arrivals as well as temporarily barring foreign nationals from entering the country.

Asymptomatic cases of the disease were previously not included in official data published by the NHC. The number of silent carriers may account for as much as a third of China’s coronavirus cases, SCMP reported, citing classified Chinese government data.

As of Wednesday, the NHC reported 36 newly confirmed cases, including 35 imported and one domestic in Guangdong. Seven deaths were reported on Wednesday - six in Hubei and one in Shanghai. Asymptomatic cases are expected to be reported by the NHC later on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

[Cover image via @Anna Shvets/Pixabay]

COVID-19 Coronavirus china Disease Control and Prevention Diseases

more news

WATCH: Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

WATCH: Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

The man may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, as he 'smelled of alcohol,' according to one eyewitness.

World Health Organization Bans April Fools Amid COVID-19 Crisis

World Health Organization Bans April Fools Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Scientists have also advised against all but the most necessary fake news stories.

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

Last year, more than 10 million high-school students took the ‘gaokao.’

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

The train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou.

Chinese Company Accused of Selling Faulty COVID-19 Test Kits

Supplies donated from the government and Alibaba have not included products from Bioeasy.

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

Sentiment towards non-Chinese nationals in the PRC has taken a hit as nations outside China struggle with COVID-19.

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

Consumption of digital music in China is growing rapidly. But does this growth come at a loss for the live music industry?

British PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Johnson now joins the ranks of famous individuals infected with the new coronavirus disease, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Furious Ronaldo in Billion Dollar Move to Chinese Super League

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China to Begin Reporting Asymptomatic Cases

China to Begin Reporting Asymptomatic Cases

World Health Organization Bans April Fools Amid COVID-19 Crisis

World Health Organization Bans April Fools Amid COVID-19 Crisis

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

WATCH: Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

WATCH: Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.