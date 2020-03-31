Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

Last week, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced that China would be drastically cutting passenger flights in an effort to contain a potential ‘second wave’ of the coronavirus pandemic. As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise outside of China, CAAC ordered Chinese airlines to operate only one route per country, once a week. Three of the ‘big four’ airlines have announced their adjusted routes via Weibo, which will be in effect until the end of April.

Air China

Air China’s notice is in effect from March 29 until April 30. International flights from Beijing Capital (PEK) will head to 17 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. Flights originating from Shanghai Pudong (PVG) will have routes to Germany, England, Thailand, Singapore and Japan. Lastly there is one route from Chengdu to Nepal.

China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines’ new routes operate from March 29 until May 2. The majority of routes (except for one) will start from Shanghai Pudong (PVG) and fly to countries in Southeast Asia, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

China Southern Airlines

The airline’s adjusted routes are in effect from March 29 to May 2. Guangzhou Baiyun is the main hub where flights will leave from, and routes will serve 15 countries across Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and South Asia. Flights to Korea and Japan are only available from Shenyang, Liaoning province.



There are still multiple smaller Chinese airlines flying their own routes, be sure to check on those carrier’s official pages, such as Weibo, for more schedules.

[Cover image via Air China]