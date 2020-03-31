  1. home
  2. Articles

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

By Rakini Bergundy, March 31, 2020

0 0

Last week, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced that China would be drastically cutting passenger flights in an effort to contain a potential ‘second wave’ of the coronavirus pandemic. As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise outside of China, CAAC ordered Chinese airlines to operate only one route per country, once a week. Three of the ‘big four’ airlines have announced their adjusted routes via Weibo, which will be in effect until the end of April. 

Air China

Air China’s notice is in effect from March 29 until April 30. International flights from Beijing Capital (PEK) will head to 17 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. Flights originating from Shanghai Pudong (PVG) will have routes to Germany, England, Thailand, Singapore and Japan. Lastly there is one route from Chengdu to Nepal. 

China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines’ new routes operate from March 29 until May 2. The majority of routes (except for one) will start from Shanghai Pudong (PVG) and fly to countries in Southeast Asia, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

China Southern Airlines

The airline’s adjusted routes are in effect from March 29 to May 2. Guangzhou Baiyun is the main hub where flights will leave from, and routes will serve 15 countries across Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and South Asia. Flights to Korea and Japan are only available from Shenyang, Liaoning province.

There are still multiple smaller Chinese airlines flying their own routes, be sure to check on those carrier’s official pages, such as Weibo, for more schedules. 

READ MORE: 90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

[Cover image via Air China]

China Southern Airlines airplanes airport travel Coronavirus

more news

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

The man may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, as he 'smelled of alcohol,' according to one eyewitness.

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

The train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou.

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

Sentiment towards non-Chinese nationals in the PRC has taken a hit as nations outside China struggle with COVID-19.

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

Consumption of digital music in China is growing rapidly. But does this growth come at a loss for the live music industry?

China Drastically Cuts International Flights to Curb COVID-19

Inbound and outbound flights will face the same restrictions.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

Foreign nationals with Chinese visas and residence permits will temporarily not be allowed to enter the country.

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

Among the cases of Chinese nationals, 40% are students returning from studying abroad.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

Asia's Largest Plastic Surgery Hospital is in China, We Paid a Visit

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

Maskless Foreigner has Dramatic Meltdown, Gets Deported from China

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

Here's Some Adjusted Routes Chinese Airlines are Still Operating

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

11 Asian-themed Accessories For Foodies

11 Asian-themed Accessories For Foodies

Here's Why Your Tones Matter in Chinese

Here's Why Your Tones Matter in Chinese

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.