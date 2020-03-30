1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

One person has been reported dead and 127 others injured after a passenger train was derailed in Hunan province shortly before noon on Monday.



According to local reports, the train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou. The landslide occurred after several days of rainfall in the city’s Yongxing county, according to the local weather bureau.



Image via @李耀武微播/Weibo

The incident left the first carriage flipped over and in flames while the next five carriages were scattered across the tracks. More than 130 firefighters arrived on the scene, and extinguished the fire by 2.41pm. Injured passengers and railway staff have been sent to hospital following the incident.

Watch a video clip of the aftermath below (VPN off):

The derailment happened on the Beijing-Guangzhou Railway, which is considered one of the busiest rail routes in the PRC, China Daily reports. The passenger train had departed from Jinan, Shandong and was heading to Guangzhou, Guangdong. Authorities are currently investigating the specific cause of the incident.

[Cover image via @李耀武微播/Weibo]