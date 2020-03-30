  1. home
WIN! Galician Octopus Set from The Good Food People

March 30, 2020

Passionate about what they eat and drink, and always on the lookout for truly unique products in the market, The Good Food People curate and import artisanal products, wines and spirits made with a lot of love and deliver them straight to your door without hassle. They are such good people, in fact, that they are offering one lucky That's reader the chance to win a Galician Octopus Set, as featured in our Quaratine Cooking series.

Image by Cristina Ng/That's

RMB50 Off for All That's Readers

Whether you are the lucky winner of not, The Good Food People are offering all That's readers a RMB50 discount on all orders over RMB200, valid for one time use. Simply enter the code THATSTGFP when you place your order. And if that isn't enough, each order will also be gifted a bottle of extra virgin olive oil from Montánchez. That offer is while stocks last though, so get ordering! 

WIN!

The Good Food People are offering a Galician Octopus Set to one lucky That's reader. For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: Thats_Shanghai) along with your email address, delivery address and phone number.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

Arrivals to Shanghai From These 8 Countries Now Risk Quarantine

The total now stands at 24.

Guangdong Releases New Quarantine Regulations

Nucleic acid testing is required for overseas arrivals to Guangdong, and will be provided for free.

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

If you unfortunately have to head to a centralized government facility for quarantine, here's some advice from a former patient.

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

At the time of the collapse, 80 people were inside the building.

Guangdong Requires Travelers to Undergo 14-Day Quarantine

The health commission said that the rule was made to combat the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

We give you a quick guide to one of China’s ‘Big Two’ in the food delivery world.

Baozza Now Does Nationwide Delivery so We Tried It

In October, Baozza announced that their Western-style ‘baozi’ were available for nationwide shipping, much to our delight.

Chinese Company Accused of Selling Faulty COVID-19 Test Kits

WIN! Galician Octopus Set from The Good Food People

Turbulent Times for Foreigners in China as COVID-19 Spikes Overseas

British PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Conflicting Tides: Digital Streaming and Live Music in China

