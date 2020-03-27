British PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. The PM made the announcement via Twitter at approximately 7.15pm CST.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” wrote Johnson on the social media platform. “Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video statement, which ended with the British leader stating “stay at home, project the NHS and save lives.”



Johnson now joins the ranks of famous individuals infected with the new coronavirus disease, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

