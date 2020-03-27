  1. home
15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

By Ned Kelly, March 27, 2020

0 0

1. Step one: coming to terms with the situation220052599.jpg

2. This is definitely worth a try

NINTCHDBPICT000572652450-1.jpg

3. And if that doesn’t work, try this

1140139261.jpg

4. Start as you mean to go on

1611639044.jpg

5. And fake it ’til you make it

1885525445.jpg

6. Why do you think they call it lockdown? 

263907275.jpg

7. And on that note

90453183_2517475021798736_4719779023733915648_n.jpg

8. Never admit weakness

NINTCHDBPICT000572652453.jpg

9. Turns out ‘school stomach’ is a thing

1467289622.jpg

10. You’re only as old as you feel

90351270_1704429369698428_8214445456944529408_n.jpg

11. This parent has it all worked out

NINTCHDBPICT000572652455.jpg

12. But not as well as this one

90590982_10157131534821169_8573556168008400896_o.jpg

13. Yet they both get trumped by this six-year-old

90270899_2204303846391099_6685854918282051584_o.png

14. Remaining sane can become a struggle

221086602.jpg

15. But it could always be worse

Teachers-I-applaud-you.jpg

And remember, this too shall pass...

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.