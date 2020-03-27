15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

Instead of attending school in person, students will watch classes which will be broadcast on 12 cable TV channels – one for each grade.

Primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will remain closed for the foreseeable future and will start offering online classes starting on March 2.

Students in Guizhou and Qinghai provinces have slowly returned back to school.

China Bans Foreign Textbooks at Primary & Middle Schools Textbooks imported from foreign countries will be banned at primary and middle schools across China, according to new regulations.

Sexist Health Manual Recalled After Complaints in Shenzhen The controversial teaching aid sparked a backlash against Longhua district’s education bureau.

Shanghai-based English Training Center Struggles to Survive The owner of a Shanghai-based English training center fled China amid licensing troubles, but surprisingly returned two weeks after.