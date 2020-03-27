  1. home
China Bans All Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

By Ryan Gandolfo, March 27, 2020

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that starting from midnight on March 28, foreign nationals with valid Chinese visas and residence permits will be temporarily barred from entering the country due to the spread of the coronavirus disease overseas.

The ban will prevent most foreigners from entering the PRC and includes the suspension of short-term visas (anywhere from 24 to 144 hours depending on the port of entry). Diplomatic (外交), courtesy (礼遇) and service (C字) visas won't be impacted, according to the ministry. 

Recently, China's health authorities have implemented strict measures to test and quarantine all international arrivals as imported cases of COVID-19 have risen to more than 500 in China.

As of Thursday, there are more than 484,000 total confirmed cases and nearly 22,000 deaths worldwide, according to Chinese health information platform Ding Xiang Doctor.

READ MORE: 90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

[Cover image via @rottonara/Pixabay]

China Coronavirus

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

90% of China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases are Chinese Nationals

Among the cases of Chinese nationals, 40% are students returning from studying abroad.

100% of China’s New COVID-19 Cases are Now Imported

100% of China’s New COVID-19 Cases are Now Imported

Of the 67 new cases, more than 25% were reported in Shanghai.

China Now Testing All Overseas Arrivals to Major Cities

China Now Testing All Overseas Arrivals to Major Cities

Nucleic acid testing is now mandatory.

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Things are slowly returning to normalcy as provincial officials announced the end of some lockdown measures.

China's Canton Fair to be Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Phase 1 of the fair was expected to officially kick off on April 15.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

We caught up with Sandhaus for a crash course in baijiu appreciation.

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Excellent news for folks who are tired of wearing masks.

Explainer: How China Invented Goldfish

Asia's Largest Plastic Surgery Hospital is in China, We Paid a Visit

China Bans All Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

