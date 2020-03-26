  1. home
  2. Articles

China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

By That's, March 26, 2020

0 0

China’s National Health Commission reported 67 newly imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases from outside China to 541. The NHC also reported 58 new cases of suspected infection, which are said to be imported cases as well.

Of the 67 new cases, more than 25% were reported in Shanghai. See a list of new imported cases below:

  • Shanghai – 18

  • Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region – 12

  • Guangdong – 11

  • Fujian – 6

  • Beijing – 6

  • Shaanxi – 3

  • Tianjin – 2

  • Zhejiang – 2

  • Jiangsu – 2

  • Yunnan – 2

  • Shanxi – 1

  • Jilin – 1

  • Henan – 1

The NHC does not report the nationalities of newly confirmed COVID-19 patients in its public coronavirus updates on their official website.

China still accounts for the most cumulative coronavirus cases with over 81,000 as of Thursday, followed by Italy (74,386) and the US (68,572), according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

READ MORE: 5 Platforms Providing Accurate Information on COVID-19

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Coronavirus China Imported Cases

more news

China Now Testing All Overseas Arrivals to Major Cities

China Now Testing All Overseas Arrivals to Major Cities

Nucleic acid testing is now mandatory.

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

Things are slowly returning to normalcy as provincial officials announced the end of some lockdown measures.

95% of New Chinese Mainland COVID-19 Cases are Imported

95% of New Chinese Mainland COVID-19 Cases are Imported

Seventy-four of 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases came from abroad.

China's Canton Fair to be Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Phase 1 of the fair was expected to officially kick off on April 15.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

We caught up with Sandhaus for a crash course in baijiu appreciation.

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Excellent news for folks who are tired of wearing masks.

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

Available in black, white and red for RMB1,199 from Apple.com​.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: How China Invented Goldfish

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

5 Platforms Providing Accurate Information on COVID-19

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

China to Loosen Lockdown Restrictions on Coronavirus Epicenter

China Now Testing All Overseas Arrivals to Major Cities

China Now Testing All Overseas Arrivals to Major Cities

95% of New Chinese Mainland COVID-19 Cases are Imported

95% of New Chinese Mainland COVID-19 Cases are Imported

Stunning Photos from the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year

Stunning Photos from the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.