China’s Imported COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

China’s National Health Commission reported 67 newly imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases from outside China to 541. The NHC also reported 58 new cases of suspected infection, which are said to be imported cases as well.

Of the 67 new cases, more than 25% were reported in Shanghai. See a list of new imported cases below:

Shanghai – 18

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region – 12

Guangdong – 11

Fujian – 6

Beijing – 6

Shaanxi – 3

Tianjin – 2

Zhejiang – 2

Jiangsu – 2

Yunnan – 2

Shanxi – 1

Jilin – 1

Henan – 1

The NHC does not report the nationalities of newly confirmed COVID-19 patients in its public coronavirus updates on their official website.

China still accounts for the most cumulative coronavirus cases with over 81,000 as of Thursday, followed by Italy (74,386) and the US (68,572), according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]