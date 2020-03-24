95% of New Chinese Mainland COVID-19 Cases are Imported

Chinese health authorities announced 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland yesterday, of which 74 were imported from abroad – accounting for 94.9% of new cases.

Of the imported cases, 31 were reported in Beijing, 14 in Guangdong, nine in Shanghai, five in Fujian, four in Tianjin, three in Jiangsu, and two in Zhejiang and Sichuan respectively. Shanxi, Liaoning, Shandong and Chongqing each reported one case, reports Shine.

By the end of Monday, 427 imported cases had been reported, according to the National Health Commission.

Seven deaths and 35 new suspected cases were also reported on the mainland on Monday, with all the deaths in Hubei Province.



The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,171 by the end of Monday, including 4,735 patients who were still being treated, 73,159 patients who had been discharged after recovery and 3,277 people who died of the disease.

