China's Canton Fair to be Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

It’s official: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe has forced the postponement of the 127th edition of the Canton Fair. The announcement was made today by authorities in Guangdong and it is unclear when the exhibition will actually take place.

Phase 1 of the fair was expected to officially kick off on April 15.

The news may come as a shock to some, especially after China’s Premier Li Keqiang stated on March 10 that the spring exhibition would still be held. Of course, a lot can change in 13 days and these are trying times globally.

The move does make sense, though, as Guangzhou presently has a 14-day quarantine in effect for incoming visitors to the city. And let’s be honest, who is going to spend two weeks in a quarantine hotel just to attend a fair for a few days?

