WATCH: Tanker Truck Causes Fiery Inferno on Chinese Highway

On Sunday morning, a tanker truck flipped onto the median near the Bao’an Lu section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Expressway, causing a massive fire. The accident occurred at 9.06am and over 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene; they extinguished the blaze by 9.50am. No one has been reported injured or killed as a result of the accident.



Image via @咩事/WeChat

Video footage of the accident and subsequent fire went viral on social media yesterday, with the video clip below gaining more than 500 million views (VPN off):

According to local reports, the truck was heading southbound when the driver, surnamed Fan, failed to slow down while approaching a vehicle ahead that was driving at a reduced speed. Fan reacted by veering left, causing the truck to partially flip and collide with the median. The gasoline from the tanker brought about a fiery inferno. Thick, black clouds of smoke from the fire were clearly visible following the accident.



Image via @咩事/WeChat

Camera footage inside the truck minutes before the accident shows Fan playing on his phone, sending messages and smoking. He was found to not have alcohol in his system following the accident.



Screengrab via @咩事/WeChat

In a WeChat post yesterday, Shenzhen Emergency Management said that an investigation remains underway.

[Cover image via @咩事/WeChat]