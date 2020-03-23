Here's What Returnees to Shanghai Can Expect on Arrival

Shanghai currently has 24 countries designated as high-risk. Anyone returning to Shanghai from these countries – including merely transiting in an airport – or who has been to any of the countries in the previous 14 days will be required to follow strict new rules on arrival back in the city. That includes a 14-day quarantine either at an approved hotel or at home. If you prefer home quarantine, you will need to take a COVID-19 test and wait for the results before being allowed to head home. Here’s how it all goes down.

You may have to wait a few hours until a bus comes, and once on board may need to wait a few hours for other returnees, so bring water and snacks as they are not provided on the bus.

You will be processed by nurses and police from the district you live in, and directed to a bus which takes returnees to their local testing center.

Those with a yellow sticker will be sent into a new line where they need to locate the counter for their district.

If you’re from the 24 countries on the high-risk list (see below) you will be given a yellow sticker. If you’re not, your sticker will be green. If it’s green, you’re free to go home.

You will have your temperature taken multiple times, and each person is questioned to ascertain where they have been.

When you land, your plane will be boarded by health officials who will either process you on the plane, or invite you to enter the airport to go through the immigration process.

The process at the testing center is slow, and can take many hours, so once again stock up on water and snacks.



Once inside, you will be seated and registered and complete your COVID-19 tests one by one, which simply requires a swab of the back of the throat. No blood is taken.

You will need to wait 8-12 hours for the result to come back.

Depending on your area, you will either be taken by bus to a designated hotel to wait for the results, or you will be made to stay in a room in the testing center, sometimes alone and sometimes with others.

You will also have to pay for your own food – you cannot order food, but can eat anything you brought in with you. Others in your group may be sent to hotels where they will have their own room and free food.



Once results come back, you will be notified if you are approved for home quarantine. You may not hear at the same time, so don’t get nervous about not receiving your results when others have.

You may also receive calls from your landlord, neighborhood committee and local police during this period as they will be notified of your travel history.

Once your entire group has been processed, you will need to wait for a bus to come and take you home. You cannot freely travel home, whatever your test result, and it may be a few hours for a bus to be available.