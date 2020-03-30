  1. home
11 Asian-themed Accessories For Foodies

By Valerie Osipov, March 30, 2020

Get creative with these food-inspired goods, ranging from favorites like jianbing, Haidilao Hot Pot, haw flakes and more. 

Jianbing Blanket

march-2020.jpg

Price: RMB200
Buy: untour.redzy.com

White Rabbit Candy Perfume

scentt.jpg

Price: RMB145-285
Buy: scentlibrary.tmall.com

Instant Noodle Purse

march-2020-7.jpg

Price: RMB151.30
Buy: taobao.com

Baozi Tote Bag

march-2020-5.jpg

Price: RMB140
Buy: pinyinpress.com

Baijiu T-Shirt

march-2020-6.jpg

Price: RMB188
Buy: plasteredtshirts.com

Bubble Tea Phone Case

march-2020-9.png

Price: RMB14
Buy: taobao.com

Xiaolongbao Light

march-2020-8.png

Price: RMB260
Buy: taobao.com

Haw Flakes Enamel Pin

202003/ezgif_com-webp-to-jpg.jpg

Price: RMB48
Buy: giantrobot.com

Chili Pepper Pillow

march-2020-10.png

Price: RMB77
Buy: Search WeChat ID: haidilaohotpot

Hot Pot Earrings

Price: RMB43
Buy: Search WeChat ID: haidilaohotpot

Xiaolongbao Soap Bar

march-2020-3.png

Price: RMB69.9
Buy: taobao.com

[Cover image via That’s]

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

Food feature White Rabbit Jianbing Taobao Fashion Chinese Food

