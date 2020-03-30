11 Asian-themed Accessories For Foodies

Get creative with these food-inspired goods, ranging from favorites like jianbing, Haidilao Hot Pot, haw flakes and more.
Jianbing Blanket
Price: RMB200
Buy: untour.redzy.com
White Rabbit Candy Perfume
Price: RMB145-285
Buy: scentlibrary.tmall.com
Instant Noodle Purse
Price: RMB151.30
Buy: taobao.com
Baozi Tote Bag
Price: RMB140
Buy: pinyinpress.com
Baijiu T-Shirt
Price: RMB188
Buy: plasteredtshirts.com
Bubble Tea Phone Case
Price: RMB14
Buy: taobao.com
Xiaolongbao Light
Price: RMB260
Buy: taobao.com
Haw Flakes Enamel Pin
Price: RMB48
Buy: giantrobot.com
Chili Pepper Pillow
Price: RMB77
Buy: Search WeChat ID: haidilaohotpot
Hot Pot Earrings
Price: RMB43
Buy: Search WeChat ID: haidilaohotpot
Xiaolongbao Soap Bar
Price: RMB69.9
Buy: taobao.com
