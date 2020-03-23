  1. home
Enjoy a Splash of Hops with This Refreshing Wuhan-based IPA

By Ryan Gandolfo, March 23, 2020

Beer of the Month’ is a regular series where our editors sample a unique craft beer. This month, our Guangzhou editorial team sampled No. 18 Brewery’s Tiao Dong Who IPA!

There’s arguably nothing more liberating than jumping into a cool blue lake on a summer day (for us, anyways) and Wuhan-based No. 18 Brewery’s Tiao Dong Who IPA captures that same feeling of freedom and fun. The American-style IPA weighs in at 6.2% ABV and 60 IBU, and has a taste that’s nearly as refreshing as an early morning swim in a glacier-fed lake.

The brew is a dark orangey color, and combines both sweet and tart tones with the taste of cherries. The floral aroma makes the suds taste less bitter despite the addition of pu’er tea during the brewing process.

beer-glass.jpg
Image via @HO_伟业/Weibo

Named after Wuhan’s famous East Lake, this beer is an ideal companion for a stroll along the waterfront. On the bottle is a man diving into the water, a nod to a yearly tradition in Hubei’s capital city called ‘East Lake Jump’ (the beer’s name backwards), when people jump into the lake to mark the end of summer. In recent years, people have upped the ante by biking and skateboarding into the tepid water. 

tiao-dong-hu.jpg
Image via @Hey晓涵/Weibo

bike-lake.jpg
Image via @紫Baby菲/Weibo

wuhan-wild.jpg
Image via @喝点什么了/Weibo

All in all, we find Tiao Dong Who IPA to be a fun and enjoyable beer, and hope the best for Wuhan as the city continues with its coronavirus relief efforts. Wuhan jiayou!

No. 18 Brewery’s Tiao Dong Who IPA can be purchased on Taobao.

[Cover image via Tmall]

