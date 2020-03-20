  1. home
  2. Articles

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

By That's, March 20, 2020

0 0

A picture of two elephants sleeping peacefully in a tea garden after going on a glorious corn wine bender in Southwest China's mountainous Yunnan province has gone viral. And we fully approve.

In a time of quarantine, social distancing and feeds dominated by COVID-19 posts, who doesn't want to hear about a herd of 14 elephants taking a stroll through a village, helping themselves to a little corn and food, and then dunking their trunks into a stash of hill dwellers’ homemade hooch?

According to Wen Lv News, the elephants are believed to have chugged 30 kilograms of corn wine from farmers’ homes in Menghai county in Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture on March 11. 

What followed – we can only assume – was the greatest (tea) garden party of all time...

1845951436.jpg

Followed by a well-earned rest...

1808210729.jpg

Well played, drunken Yunnan elephants, well played!

[All images via HGS Dhaliwal/Twitter]

drunk Elephant Yunnan

more news

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

We caught up with Sandhaus for a crash course in baijiu appreciation.

WATCH: Depressed Elephant Destroys 9 Vehicles in Yunnan

WATCH: Depressed Elephant Destroys 9 Vehicles in Yunnan

The animal's 30-minute rampage was all the result of a 'bad mood.'

Cannabis Farms Approved in Yunnan to Meet Rising Demand

Cannabis Farms Approved in Yunnan to Meet Rising Demand

A Chinese pharmaceutical company has been given the go-ahead to grow cannabis in Yunnan.

WATCH: Bizarre Drunk Driving Accident In Shanghai Goes Viral

A video went viral after a car was shown precariously perched upon a barrier in the middle of a highway in Shanghai.

Didi Rolls Out New Rules For Drunk Passengers

The new rules will be tested in Shenzhen before being rolled out throughout the rest of China.

This Foldable Shower Tub Has Drunk Taobao Purchase Written All Over It

Bathtubs are not a common sighting in homes around China.

Solo Traveler Disappears in Yunnan's Tiger Leaping Gorge

Chen was last seen getting into a car headed toward the famed hiking location in Southwest China.

Beach Brawl after Drunk Locals Crash Tourists' BBQ in Hainan

A pair of shirtless men threw sand and punches after Sichuanese tourists refused to let them join their picnic party.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

PHOTOS: Wuhan Shuts Down All Temporary Hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Arrivals to Shanghai From These 8 Countries Now Risk Quarantine

Arrivals to Shanghai From These 8 Countries Now Risk Quarantine

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

5 Things to Know About China’s Justin Bieber, Lu Han

5 Things to Know About China’s Justin Bieber, Lu Han

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

These Drunken Elephants are the Story the World Needs Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.