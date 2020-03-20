Arrivals to Shanghai From These 8 Countries Now Risk Quarantine

Shanghai has added eight more countries to its list of those seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 24, reports Shine.

New on the list are Australia, Malaysia, Greece, the Czech Republic, Finland, Qatar, Canada and Saudi Arabia.

The updated Shanghai list of high-risk arrivals in full:

South Korea

Italy

Iran

Japan

Germany

France

USA

Spain

UK

Switzerland

Sweden

Netherlands

Belgium

Norway

Denmark

Austria

Australia

Malaysia

Greece

Czech Republic

Finland

Qatar

Canada

Saudi Arabia

From today – Friday, March 20 – anyone, Chinese or foreign, who has lived or traveled in these countries within the two weeks prior to their arrival in Shanghai must undergo 14-day quarantine at home or at a designated facility after their arrival.

