View 235 Art Basel Hong Kong Galleries Starting Tonight

Art Basel Hong Kong, which was originally set to take place from March 19-21, was an early casualty of the coronavirus outbreak. In February, Marc Spiegler, the global director of Art Basel, sent out a press release in which he stated, “The decision to cancel Art Basel Hong Kong was an extremely difficult one for us. We explored every other possible option before doing so, gathering advice and perspectives from many gallerists, collectors, partners and external experts.”

Fortunately, all the hard work the team put in won’t go to waste, with Art Basel debuting its Online Viewing Rooms starting March 20 at 6pm. The virtual space is free to browse, with 235 galleries participating in timed exhibitions. The online event will run until March 25 at 6pm.



Image via Art Basel

According to a post on Art Basel’s official website, the galleries “have all risen to the challenge: each has chosen a curatorial concept for their virtual room as individual as a fingerprint, with the added bonus of being unconstrained by the dimensions of a traditional white cube. From blue-chip paintings to outdoor sculptures, the artworks offered are of the highest caliber.”

Again, its free to view, so what do you have to lose? Maybe it will inspire you to attend next year’s event!

To sign up, visit artbasel.com.

[Cover image via Art Basel]