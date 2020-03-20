Guangdong Releases New Quarantine Regulations

As anyone who recently reentered Guangdong province from abroad can tell you, it’s no simple ordeal.

Starting Thursday, March 19, foreign passport holders arriving at a provincial port with a travel history in one of 19 listed countries will be required to undergo 14-day quarantine either at home or in a centralized government facility. These countries include:

South Korea

Italy

Iran

Japan

Germany

France

United States

Spain

United Kingdom

Thailand

Philippines

Switzerland

Sweden

Belgium

Norway

Netherlands

Denmark

Austria

Malaysia

Chinese nationals returning from abroad will also be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, regardless of which countries they visited.

In addition to the tightened regulations, the Guangdong Provincial Prevention and Control Headquarters Office for COVID-19 announced that travelers without medical insurance will be expected to pay any quarantine-related expenses, while those with basic medical insurance in Guangdong will have co-payments and excess fees covered by financial authorities, according to GRT Radio.

Individuals with basic medical insurance will still need to foot any accommodation or food costs related to the mandatory quarantine. Nucleic acid testing is required for overseas arrivals to Guangdong, and will be provided for free.

GRT Radio does note that exceptions may be made for individuals dealing with financial hardships.

