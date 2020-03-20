​Never Give Up with Luminox X Bear Grylls

The man is fighting his way through dark jungle, the sun obscured by trees. The going is tough, but he hacks his way through thanks to a machete and his sheer grit and determination. Hot and humid, the jungle is a tough environment, with many lurking dangers.

He fights his way through to a clearing, to see the sun. The man points the hour hand of his watch at the sun, gets his bearings, computes his land speed and determines he can reach higher ground and camp before the sun sets. Determined to never give up, the man knows he will be safe.



The man is Bear Grylls and the watch is Luminox.

Bear Grylls is the world’s most recognized face of survival and outdoor adventure, having spent his career in the wild, navigating some of the most extreme landscapes on Earth and coming out of the most dangerous situations alive and unharmed. Today, Swiss-made watch brand Luminox is announcing a long-term partnership with Bear Grylls and the introduction of the first timepieces.

“It’s incredibly important to me to work alongside world class trusted partners and Luminox have proved that and more,” Grylls. “I’ve been wearing Luminox since my early adventuring days, so it’s great to now be a part of the family. The rugged watch range has been carefully crafted featuring multi-functional design and state of the art materials – set to inspire and encourage the adventurer in everyone – men and women, boys and girls, outdoor novices and experts.”

For Luminox, the partnership underscores what the Navy SEALs, the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR) and many other professionals have known for many years – the brand’s watches can survive just about anything. Water resistant up to 300 meters and cased in light, durable and tough CARBONOX™ or stainless steel, these watches are built to accompany you in the most extreme conditions on Earth. If Bear Grylls can survive it, these watches can too.

“Working with Bear Grylls is perfect for Luminox,” says Niels Moller, CEO of Luminox. “We have always developed watches for the toughest people and situations on earth, for use by Navy SEALs, first responders, law enforcement and more. Bear is famous for thriving in the world’s most challenging environments, and so is Luminox.”

The watches will all feature Bear Grylls’ logo and motto, ‘Never Give Up,’ on the dial and the case back. Depending on the model, the watches incorporate chronograph functions, compasses, paracord straps, morse code decoders, rulers, walking speed scales, and, of course, Luminox Light Technology so that the watch is visible in any lighting conditions and will remain so for up to 25 years.

The Bear Grylls collection will consist of watches in all of Luminox’s signature series: Sea, Air and Land. The first six models (4 in SEA and 2 in LAND) were introduced in January 2020, while the other two models (AIR) are scheduled for August 2020.

All of the Luminox X Bear Grylls watches launched in January feature CARBONOX™ cases - CARBONOX™ is a carbon-based material exclusive to Luminox which is Light, hypoallergenic and extremely durable and resistant – while the watches launching in August will be made out of grade 316L stainless steel, ensuring superior durability.

Bear Grylls is famous for being able to survive in any conditions, and Luminox watches are known for their ability to perform in extreme situations, making this the perfect partnership. Luminox’s motto, ‘Every Second Counts,’ dovetails flawlessly with Grylls’ ‘Never Give Up.’ There is no better watch to be on Bear Grylls’ wrist than a Luminox, especially a Luminox which Grylls helped design and develop.

SEA Series

MASTER Series

LAND Series





About Luminox



Luminox, the original self-powered luminous watch brand, is the watch of choice for global outdoor adventure icon Bear Grylls, U.S. Navy SEALs, The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR), Lockheed Martin’s F-117 NighthawkTM stealth and other jet fighter pilots, elite forces worldwide and professional divers. Luminox watches glow up to 25 years in any light condition. Always visible, tough, powerful and accurate, Swiss-made Luminox is the ultimate night vision gear for rugged outdoorsmen and other peak performers.

Visit www.luminox.com for more or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Bear Grylls



Bear Grylls has become known worldwide as one of the most-recognized faces of survival and outdoor adventure. The BAFTA award winning TV host began his journey in the British Special Forces (21 SAS) before becoming one of the youngest-ever climbers of Mount Everest.

Bear is the author of over 85 books that have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, including the No.1 bestselling Mud, Sweat, and Tears.

Bear originally starred in Discovery’s hit TV series Man vs. Wild across seven seasons, before hosting the NBC & National Geographic Channel series, Running Wild with Bear Grylls. This show has seen him take global stars such as Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, President Obama and Prime Minister Modi of India on adventures into the wild.

Bear has also hosted over six seasons of the BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 series, The Island with Bear Grylls, as well as the Emmy Award nominated series Hostile Planet for National Geographic and You Vs Wild for Netflix. Bear has recently launched a new production house, The Natural Studios, which will be providing a home for the best adventure talent worldwide, to help them create shows that inspire and move people to go for it in their lives and to never give up.

Bear is an Honorary Colonel to the Royal Marines Commandos, the youngest ever UK Chief Scout and the first ever Chief Ambassador to the World Scout Movement, representing a global family of some 50 million Scouts.

Bear’s motto is Courage, Kindness and Never Give Up!

Visit www.beargrylls.com for more information