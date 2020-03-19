Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

Beats has released Powerbeats, which features the same powerful audio and sleek earbud design of Powerbeats Pro, but with a neckband, longer battery life and at the lower price of RMB1,199.

Product highlights:

15 hour battery life on full charge

5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives you 1 hour of playback

IPX4 rating sweat and water resistant

Playback controls directly on the earbuds

Dual beamforming microphones for enhanced call quality

Powered by the H1 chip enables faster pairing, switching between iCloud devices and hands-free “Hey Siri” on iOS devices

Class 1 Bluetooth

Four sizes of eartips for optimal sound and comfort

Powerbeats is available in black, white and red for RMB1,199 from Apple.com from March 19.

About Beats

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand’s continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.