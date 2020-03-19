  1. home
  2. Articles

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

By Sponsored, March 19, 2020

0 0

Beats has released Powerbeats, which features the same powerful audio and sleek earbud design of Powerbeats Pro, but with a neckband, longer battery life and at the lower price of RMB1,199.

Product highlights:

  • 15 hour battery life on full charge

  • 5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives you 1 hour of playback

  • IPX4 rating sweat and water resistant

  • Playback controls directly on the earbuds

  • Dual beamforming microphones for enhanced call quality

  • Powered by the H1 chip enables faster pairing, switching between iCloud devices and hands-free “Hey Siri” on iOS devices

  • Class 1 Bluetooth

  • Four sizes of eartips for optimal sound and comfort

Powerbeats is available in black, white and red for RMB1,199 from Apple.com from March 19.

Beats-2.jpg

About Beats 

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand’s continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.

more news

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Excellent news for folks who are tired of wearing masks.

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

All 34 newly confirmed coronavirus cases were imported.

COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

On Monday, March 16, COVID-19-related deaths outside of China surpassed the death toll within the country.

School is Back in Session (For Some) in China

Students in Guizhou and Qinghai provinces have slowly returned back to school.

Follow Us On WeChat and Make the Most of China's Biggest Cities

Get scanning!

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

A spokesperson stated that US citizens working for the three publications must relinquish press credentials within 10 days.

China’s Unemployment Rate Up Nearly 20% in First Two Months of 2020

The rise in unemployment indicates that around 5 million people in the PRC lost their jobs in the first two months of the year.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

5 Platforms Providing Accurate Information on COVID-19

5 Platforms Providing Accurate Information on COVID-19

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.