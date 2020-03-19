  1. home
  2. Articles

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

By That's GBA, March 19, 2020

1 0

Excellent news for folks who are tired of wearing masks – you don’t need to wear them (in some places)!

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) published a guide on their official website on Wednesday that recommends where and when to put on a mask. According to the guide, if you’re outdoors in uncrowded places with good air flow, it’s recommended that you don’t need to wear a mask. (You don’t have to tell us twice.) 

As for public transit, malls, restaurants, bars, offices, office-themed bars and other crowded places, China’s health experts recommend carrying a mask with you – putting it on if you get within 1-meter of another individual. So, if you can manage to keep more than a meter’s length apart from others, you’re good! However, if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, tiredness, dificulty breathing, etc.), the NHC recommends wearing a single-use or surgical mask.

READ MORE: 7 Stats Behind China's Massive Mask Market

In high risk areas, the commission says workers should wear medical masks or KN95/N95 masks, while others can wear single-use masks.

The announcement comes at a good time as there is a global shortage of masks. In early March, the US granted China tariff exemptions for masks and other medical products due to a lack of supply around the world. 

Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma recently committed to donating six million masks as well as testing kits and hazmat suits to African nations through his foundation. Ma has also shipped medical supplies to Europe and last week announced plans to send one million masks to the US. In a statement posted on Twitter, Ma said:

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are the most effective in preventing the spread of the virus.” 

Basically, Jack Ma is the man.

It’s important to note that COVID-19 is by no means defeated even in China, and we encourage our readers to continue their efforts to stay healthy and safe.

INFOGRAPHIC: How Effective Are Face Masks Against Coronavirus?

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Masks Face Masks China Health Disease Control and Prevention

more news

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

Available in black, white and red for RMB1,199 from Apple.com​.

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

All 34 newly confirmed coronavirus cases were imported.

COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

On Monday, March 16, COVID-19-related deaths outside of China surpassed the death toll within the country.

School is Back in Session (For Some) in China

Students in Guizhou and Qinghai provinces have slowly returned back to school.

Follow Us On WeChat and Make the Most of China's Biggest Cities

Get scanning!

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

A spokesperson stated that US citizens working for the three publications must relinquish press credentials within 10 days.

China’s Unemployment Rate Up Nearly 20% in First Two Months of 2020

The rise in unemployment indicates that around 5 million people in the PRC lost their jobs in the first two months of the year.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

Beats Launches Powerbeats in China

5 Platforms Providing Accurate Information on COVID-19

5 Platforms Providing Accurate Information on COVID-19

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

Zero Domestic China COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Outbreak

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

No More Masks? China Health Commission Publishes New Guidelines

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.