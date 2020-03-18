  1. home
  2. Articles

School is Back in Session (For Some) in China

By Rakini Bergundy, March 18, 2020

0 0

School is finally back in session. Well, at least for students in Guizhou and Qinghai provinces as well as the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

On March 9, high schools and vocational schools in Qinghai resumed class after over a month away from school due to the coronavirus. Qinghai has had zero new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since February 21, zero deaths and 18 cumulative confirmed cases. The landlocked province in Northwestern China was one of the least hard-hit provinces in China. 

A week later, around 990,000 junior high school students stepped back on campus on March 16 as reported by Xinhua.  

1125720894_15843546610621n.jpg
Image via Xinhua

1125686699_15838261441421n.jpg
Image via Xinhua

Before schools could be opened, the Ministry of Education outlined that three requirements had to be met: the epidemic situation must be under control; the school’s basic prevention and control plans must be in place; and that public health safety must be guaranteed. 

Prevention measures put in place at schools include checking staff and students’ temperatures three times a day, staggered timetables, limited class size, regular disinfection and different walking routes. The schools have stocked up on masks, disinfectant, alcohol, thermometers and outlined detailed emergency plans as required. 

During class time all students and teachers must wear masks, and once school is in session students must not leave without school approval. Cao, a graduating high school student at Urumqi No.1 Senior High School commented, “It’s good to be back. I feel that I’m not fighting alone.” After weeks of online classes and practice exams she’s happy to be surrounded once again by her classmates and teachers. 

Primary, secondary and special education schools in Qinghai are set to reopen next week, on March 23. Schools reopening in China are a positive indication that the peak of the epidemic has hopefully passed. However, large cities are now dealing with the second wave of the epidemic, with many imported cases being reported as travelers return to China.

[Cover image via Xinhua]

Schools education Coronavirus

more news

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

Hollywood Treasure Tom Hanks Has the Coronavirus

The man behind such memorable characters as Forrest Gump and Toy Story’s lovable cowboy Woody has contracted the coronavirus.

TV Host Under Fire After Referring to Coronavirus as 'Chinese'

TV Host Under Fire After Referring to Coronavirus as 'Chinese'

Tucker Carlson’s use of the stigmatizing term follows another recent polarizing event from Fox News regarding the virus.

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

At the time of the collapse, 80 people were inside the building.

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite the deteriorating epidemic situation, one group of travelers decided to throw caution to the wind and embarked on a major China road trip.

7 Years of Virus-Related Content Uploaded to Bilibili During Coronavirus

According to figures released by Bilibili, 61,000 hours of virus-related videos were uploaded to the site over the course of a 32-day period in January and February.

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

Primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will remain closed for the foreseeable future and will start offering online classes starting on March 2.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

PHOTOS: Wuhan Shuts Down All Temporary Hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

China Bans American Journalists from 3 Major US Publications

Follow Us On WeChat and Make the Most of China's Biggest Cities

Follow Us On WeChat and Make the Most of China's Biggest Cities

School is Back in Session (For Some) in China

School is Back in Session (For Some) in China

That's is Under New Ownership

That's is Under New Ownership

Irish Coffee: Musings on a Classic St. Patrick’s Day Tipple

Irish Coffee: Musings on a Classic St. Patrick’s Day Tipple

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.